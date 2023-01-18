ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Top 5 Best Places to Grab a Cookie in Evansville Indiana

If you are ready to treat yourself to a cookie, but you're wondering where to go to get one, you're in luck! We have the Top 5 places in Evansville, Indiana to Grab a Cookie. Look. I enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Native Who Created ‘Roseanne’ Returns for Event at UE on Saturday

You may not instantly recognize his name, but I guarantee you are familiar with the work of Matt Williams. The Evansville native is best known as the creator and executive producer of Roseanne, and as the co-creator and executive producer of Home Improvement. Matt also spent a few seasons writing for a little show you might remember from the 80s called The Cosby Show. Oh yeah, he was also a co-creator of the Cosby spin-off series A Different World - for that, I say thank you for introducing me to Jasmine Guy.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
HAUBSTADT, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule

Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
PRINCETON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

2023 Polar Plunge in Boonville to benefit Special Olympics Indiana

The chilly annual event. Polar Plunge returns to Boonville, Indiana in 2023. Here's everything you need to know to be a part of it. Throughout the state of Indiana, there are 15 different Polar Plunge events. Combined, they support 16,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. During the past 24 years, Polar Plunge events have raised more than $10 million to support Special Olympics Indiana’s athletes and programs. For those who don't know, this event is where individuals and teams come together to take an ice-cold dip into the chilly waters of Scales Lake during the winter for a great cause.
BOONVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

Jadrien & McKenna

After dating for seven years, high school sweethearts Jadrien and McKenna Higginson were married outdoors on a sunny day surrounded by an autumn glow. The two attended Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana, and ran track. Jadrien chose the date of their engagement two years before it happened, and on June 11, 2021, he proposed on a bench at the Newburgh riverfront.
NEWBURGH, IN
evansvilleliving.com

Austin & Julia

When high school sweethearts Austin and Julia Dewig were married on June 4, 2022, they invited “just about the entire town of Haubstadt,” Julia says. The couple met through mutual friends while attending Gibson Southern High School and dated more than four years. Austin proposed at the top...
HAUBSTADT, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Kiefer named Jasper Assistant Street Commissioner

Mayor Dean Vonderheide has named Matt Kiefer as assistant street commissioner upon the retirement of the former assistant street commissioner, Scott Eckerle. Eckerle retired on December 31, 2022. Kiefer has been with the Jasper Street Department for a total of 23 years, two years as a part-time laborer and 21...
JASPER, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Rescue Seeking Volunteers to Take Photos of Adoptable Pets on Saturdays

This is one way you can help make a difference in the lives of homeless animals, and you don't have to be a professional photographer. Just a few years ago in 2018, the ASPCA released the results of a survey they conducted that showed just how important it is for shelters to have a social media presence. In fact of the shelters that responded to the survey they said on average since utilizing social media they've noticed a 66% increase in adoptions on average.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two houses today to kick off the year, these will be two of 10 homes they build for families this year. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County unveils two of the ten houses they will be building...
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Woman Scores Super Bowl Tickets from Indianapolis Colts Owner

Like me, Niki Lynn of Evansville is a die-hard Indianapolis Colts fan. Unlike me, she wasn't on the verge of burning every piece of Colts apparel and merchandise she owned after watching the team flounder every week through an agonizingly painful season. Also, unlike me, she is going to Glendale, Arizona on February 12th to watch Super Bowl 57 in person. And, she has Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay to thank for it.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy