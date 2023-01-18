ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard just around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

UPDATE: FWPD arrest suspect in Flagstar Bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police now have a suspect in custody following Thursday's robbery at Flagstar Bank. They arrested 55-year old Charles Edward Jones, Friday afternoon at the Walmart at 7502 Southtown Crossing in reference to the robbery that happened around 4:40 p.m. at the 111 East Wayne Street bank.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

FWPD: Man arrested had guns, drugs in reach of children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police Department officials say that a man is facing charges after a drug investigation. 26-year-old Kevin Jerelle Jones, Jr. was arrested for drug dealing and neglect of a dependent charges Tuesday after detectives with the police department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit had been watching a home at 6204 Pheasant Pass.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Two men face drug charges after “lengthy investigation”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – FWPD officials say that two men are facing multiple drug-related charges after a “lengthy investigation” by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Division (FWPD). According to police, the Vice & Narcotics Division executed a search warrant for a house...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Southtown Crossing Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that took place in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday. Police said the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Charles Edward Jones, had been spotted by employees at the Walmart at Southtown Crossing, and authorities arrested him at the Walmart without incident.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Plea deal: Teen to serve 16 years for 2021 Halloween shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager charged as an adult in connection with a 2021 Halloween shooting that left another teen severely injured will likely serve 16 years in prison, according to a plea agreement he made with Allen County prosecutors. Azheon B. Patterson, who was 15 when...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Guilty verdict in 2021 apartment complex killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder Thursday in connection to a 2021 killing at a south side apartment complex that stemmed from drama and fighting between three people. Derrick D. “Dun Dun” Dennis, II, who was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Woman, child found dead in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a woman and a child were found dead inside a home on the city’s north side on Wednesday. Crews were called to the home in the 1100 block of Skyline Pass just after 8:30 a.m. when a relative found the bodies and called 911.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Skyline Pass shooting homicide-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 43-year-old woman shot her 7-year-old son in the chest and shot herself in the head during a double fatal shooting inside a north side home Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Coroner. After conducting autopsies, the coroner ruled Kari Lynn Beck’s manner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Grant County doctor called "danger to public"

The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Firefighters investigate southeast Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon. Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were seen at a home near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Congress Avenue. Authorities have not provided any details...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Court Docs: Death of Border Collie puppy adds to inmate’s charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Bishop was dropped off at the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Fort Wayne, the puppy had two broken legs. The 5-month old Scottish Border Collie had been hit by a car, according to the woman who brought Bishop in. She’d found him in a parking lot on Coldwater Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy