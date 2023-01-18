Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard just around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A...
wfft.com
UPDATE: FWPD arrest suspect in Flagstar Bank robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police now have a suspect in custody following Thursday's robbery at Flagstar Bank. They arrested 55-year old Charles Edward Jones, Friday afternoon at the Walmart at 7502 Southtown Crossing in reference to the robbery that happened around 4:40 p.m. at the 111 East Wayne Street bank.
963xke.com
FWPD: Man arrested had guns, drugs in reach of children
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police Department officials say that a man is facing charges after a drug investigation. 26-year-old Kevin Jerelle Jones, Jr. was arrested for drug dealing and neglect of a dependent charges Tuesday after detectives with the police department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit had been watching a home at 6204 Pheasant Pass.
WANE-TV
Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
963xke.com
Two men face drug charges after “lengthy investigation”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – FWPD officials say that two men are facing multiple drug-related charges after a “lengthy investigation” by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Division (FWPD). According to police, the Vice & Narcotics Division executed a search warrant for a house...
WANE-TV
Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Southtown Crossing Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that took place in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday. Police said the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Charles Edward Jones, had been spotted by employees at the Walmart at Southtown Crossing, and authorities arrested him at the Walmart without incident.
Court docs: Rapping, shooting, livestreaming and now charges
Local rapper behind bars after livestreaming music video with live shots
WANE-TV
Plea deal: Teen to serve 16 years for 2021 Halloween shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager charged as an adult in connection with a 2021 Halloween shooting that left another teen severely injured will likely serve 16 years in prison, according to a plea agreement he made with Allen County prosecutors. Azheon B. Patterson, who was 15 when...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man sentenced to 65 years on murder conviction in Whitley County
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man found guilty of shooting another man and dumping the body in a Whitley County ditch received a 65-year prison sentence earlier this week. Robert Drake, 29, had previously been convicted by a jury or murder this past December in connection...
WANE-TV
Courts: Guilty verdict in 2021 apartment complex killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder Thursday in connection to a 2021 killing at a south side apartment complex that stemmed from drama and fighting between three people. Derrick D. “Dun Dun” Dennis, II, who was...
963xke.com
Woman, child found dead in Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a woman and a child were found dead inside a home on the city’s north side on Wednesday. Crews were called to the home in the 1100 block of Skyline Pass just after 8:30 a.m. when a relative found the bodies and called 911.
WANE-TV
2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
WANE-TV
Coroner: Skyline Pass shooting homicide-suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 43-year-old woman shot her 7-year-old son in the chest and shot herself in the head during a double fatal shooting inside a north side home Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Coroner. After conducting autopsies, the coroner ruled Kari Lynn Beck’s manner...
Fox 59
Grant County doctor called "danger to public"
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man sentenced to 180 months in prison for drug trafficking
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 180 months in prison for drug trafficking. Court documents say Almarez Henderson, 55, was seen going in and out of rooms at a hotel in April of 2022. After leaving the hotel he was pulled over for a traffic violation.
wfft.com
Man arrested in connection with narcotics and firearms investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a narcotics and firearms investigation. Detectives say they went to a home on Pheasant Pass with a search warrant related to drug charges on Kevin Jones. Jones attempted to run, and his backpack got caught on a...
WANE-TV
Firefighters investigate southeast Fort Wayne house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon. Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were seen at a home near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Congress Avenue. Authorities have not provided any details...
Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Death of Border Collie puppy adds to inmate’s charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Bishop was dropped off at the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Fort Wayne, the puppy had two broken legs. The 5-month old Scottish Border Collie had been hit by a car, according to the woman who brought Bishop in. She’d found him in a parking lot on Coldwater Road.
Updated Allen County Jail layout to be online by Feb. 7
-On or before Feb. 7, residents will have the opportunity to view online a revised layout of the proposed new Allen County Jail.
