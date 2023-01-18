Read full article on original website
Live WWE SmackDown Results – 1/20/23 – World Title Contract Signing, Tag Title Tournament Gets Underway
Tonight’s SmackDown will feature as the last stop before RAW 30, and one of the final SmackDown’s before the Royal Rumble event. The show is set to feature a contract signing between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns for their world title match at the Royal Rumble. Elsewhere, the SmackDown tag title number 1 contender tournament will get underway as Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will battle The Viking Raiders.
One Element Of Pitch Black Match At Royal Rumble Revealed
Bray Wyatt will be squaring off against LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble event. According to Fightful Select, WWE will be adding “neon” elements to the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Fightful Select has learned that there are “neon” elements to...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Eric Bischoff Wonders If Bret Hart Has Brain Damage
For those unaware, the incident that ended Hart’s career came in the form of a botched superkick. Hart has been vocal about the incident and has even blamed Goldberg for ending his career. Hart has even mentioned that he isn’t happy that Goldberg has been making millions of dollars by wrestling in Saudi Arabia while he is unable to do the same.
Rhea Ripley And Bobby Lashley In India
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley have posted on their social media’s that they’re in India. Now, WWE’s official India account has posted that they’re both there. But, if you want to know what they’re doing, you have to stay tuned. What could the cryptic tweet mean?
Bret Hart Is Opening A Bar
Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Bret “Hitman” Hart is jumping into the bar business. The 7-time World Champion took to Twitter earlier today to announce the launch of “Hitman’s Bar” in Calgary next month. This isn’t the first...
John Cena Was Allegedly “Threatened” By Certain WWE Superstars
During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, a fan asked Rene Dupree if Cena was threatened by superstars who resembled him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion declared that the Cenation Leader indeed felt so. Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The...
Kofi Kingston Wants To Continue Working With The New Day After He Retires From In Ring Competition
Kofi Kingston is a veteran in WWE, wrestling for the company for a long time now. The record-setting WWE tag team champion recently spoke about his years left in the global juggernaut and life after wrestling. Kofi Kingston signed a new WWE contract in December 2019, extending his stay with...
John Cena Hints At Being WWE 2K23 Cover Star
John Cena made an appearance on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. The match ended with Owens successfully pinning one of their opponents and securing the win for their team.
Bobby Lashley Calls Brock Lesnar Out For A Stipulation Match
Bobby Lashley isn’t finished with Brock Lesnar yet. While speaking during a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, the All Mighty talked about having yet another match with Brock Lesnar. Lashley added that he wants a huge stipulation match with Lesnar. “There hasn’t been too much interaction between the...
Karrion Kross Says No One Is Afraid For Their Job With Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Many fans have worried about certain wrestlers losing their jobs once again within WWE now that Vince McMahon has returned to a position of power within WWE. One person from that rehired class of Superstars, Karrion Kross did a recent interview with San Antonio Express-News. During the interview, the former NXT Champion expressed his feeling towards Vince McMahon’s return.
WWE Have Known For Months The Rock Would Not Make It To WrestleMania
Last year, Roman Reigns called out The Rock during a WWE live event. In fact, The Rock’s WWE return was said to be 100% in the plans. However, the likelihood of it happening now seems unlikely. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about The Rock’s WrestleMania...
Douglas Lima vs. Costello Van Steenis Official For Bellator Paris
Douglas Lima is back at Middleweight heading into his matchup at Bellator Paris. Promotional officials revealed on Thursday that Lima — a former two-time welterweight champion — returns to the middleweight division to face Costello Van Steenis in a main card matchup at Bellator Paris. The event takes...
Road Dogg Won’t Rule Out A CM Punk WWE Return Because He’s A Needle Mover
While The Elite returned to AEW programming a few months ago, there has been no mention of CM Punk’s return. In fact, there have been rumors regarding Punk’s future with many speculating that the former AEW World Champion could be bought out of his contract. In the midst...
Why WWE Dropped Fresh The Rock Merch On WWE Shop
The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be taking place later this month and ahead of the event, WWE has released the official poster for the show. The poster seemingly dropped a hint about The Rock’s return as well. In addition to that, WWE recently dropped more merchandise featuring...
Kevin Nash Believes If He Hadn’t Signed With WCW, The Attitude Era Would Never Have Happened
Over the years, several people were attributed for the Attitude Era’s existence. However, one WWE Legend believes that he is the reason the Attitude Era existed in the first place. Kevin Nash recently claimed on his Kliq This podcast that the Attitude Era wouldn’t have existed if he didn’t...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena Results (1/21/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohoma Arena event on January 21 from Yokohoma Arena in Kanagawa, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita (NJPW) def. Taishi Ozawa & Yasutaka...
MLW Fusion Results – 1/19/23
MLW aired its latest Fusion episode on January 19th. Matches were taped on October 30, 2022 from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results are below. MLW Fusion Results (1/19) – Trish Adora def. Gia Scott. – Sam Adonis is coming to MLW...
Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo Official For UFC Event On April 15
Edson Barboza is back in action this April against Billy Quarantillo. Barboza (22-11) has struggled to regain his footing as a contender in recent years, losing seven of his past 10 bouts, but remains one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC’s featherweight division. The 36-year-old Brazilian holds...
Kazuchika Okada Wants Cross Promotional World Cup Between NJPW And WWE
Kazuchika Okada wants to see WWE and NJPW come together for a huge tournament. The Forbidden Door is wide open right now and it’s quite evident courtesy of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The grand pay-per-view featured contracted wrestlers from WWE, AEW, and NJPW. While speaking to Tokyo Sports, Kazuchika...
