ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standard, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it

Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

The Only Private Club for Women Executives Just Opened in SF

When Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan launched their women-only private club for executives back in 2019, they didn’t create an account on TikTok or Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Instead, they cold-emailed potential members. Four years later, Chief still doesn’t have the types of social media accounts that businesses use...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

A Bashful Brit Stayed at Her Airbnb. Then She Married Him

San Francisco resident Nancy Niederhauser found herself freshly divorced and recently retired in 2011. The former social worker had a decent pension but she wanted to meet new people, and had heard about a newfangled service called Airbnb. Despite reservations about having strangers in her Potrero Hill home, she listed her spare room on Airbnb and had her first booking within three hours.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Carscoops

Tesla’s Design Boss Suggests Vehicle Range Could Become More Colorful

As Tesla has expanded the number of vehicles it makes, and the number of trim levels associated with them, one aspect of the automaker’s offerings has remained strangely limited: paint colors. But that may soon change. Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s design chief, recently sat down with the host of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy