Read full article on original website
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County
Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
2news.com
Police chase in Lyon County ends in arrest of two suspects
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested after a chase that started in Fernley Thursday night. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley, for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes.
sparkstrib.com
Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open.
2news.com
New Storey County Sheriff
Michael S. Cullen moved to Virginia City with his wife six years ago - and started getting to know the locals, and setting his sights on the sheriff's office. Michael S. Cullen moved to Virginia City with his wife six years ago and started getting to know the locals.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3-car crash closes US 50 at Elks Point for 2 hours
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A multiple car collision Tuesday forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove which created a miles-long traffic jam for about two hours, authorities said. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a multiple vehicle collision at about 4:30 p.m. at Elks...
2news.com
Pedestrian injured after hit and run crash in Golden Valley
Reno Police are investigating after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Golden Valley Road Friday night. The crash happened on the Golden Valley offramp off of Northbound US-395 around 7:15 p.m. Police tell us the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. There is no description of a possible vehicle involved at...
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
KOLO TV Reno
Man hit by train on tracks at Sutro
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 8:15 a.m.: Union Pacific says that around 6:45 a.m. Friday, a Union Pacific train struck a pedestrian near Sutro Street and East Commercial Way. The collision occurred at the Sutro Street railroad crossing. The crew of the train was not injured. Original Article: According...
KOLO TV Reno
Gas line installation will close section of Sparks road
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The installation of a gas line along Touchdown Drive from Homerun Drive to Park Mesa Way will close a portion of the road in Sparks. A portion of Touchdown Drive will be closed, and visitors to the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park will be directed to use Homerun Drive to access the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park starting Sunday.
2news.com
Lake Tahoe Snow Along the East Shore Trail
Lake Tahoe and a snowy scene along the East Shore Trail near Incline Village after a month long round of storms in January 2023. You can still hike the trail with snow boots and spikes would be a good idea. Beautiful views here on Friday, thanks for watching KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/tahoe-east-shore-trail?u=i.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks hit-and-run causes concern
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The sight of first responders on Prater Way in Sparks isn’t unusual for neighbors in the area. “I’ve seen cars go through our neighbor’s fence over there, I’ve seen them upside down,” said Wendy Flippo, a resident down the street from the accident.
SFGate
Snow consumes state Route 89 near South Lake Tahoe
Anyone looking to go sightseeing near South Lake Tahoe might have a bit more difficulty than usual thanks to the mounds of snow blanketing state Route 89, Caltrans said. The highway is still closed from Emerald State Park to Bliss State Park due to snow, according to Caltrans. Based on the photo, the road appears to be covered in several feet of snow — and it’s so dense, it’ll likely take days to clear out. Caltrans representatives did not immediately tell SFGATE when the highway would reopen next week. For now, those traveling from the Bay Area to Emerald Bay State Park can take Interstate 80 to state Route 89; anyone traveling from South Lake Tahoe to the park should drive around the entire lake via Route 50 and state Route 28.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno fire damages 2 apartment buildings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building at 170 Bisset Court damaged two apartment units, the Reno Fire Department said. Investigators determined late Friday afternoon the blaze was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan. The fire broke out at around 1:00 p.m. Friday, and there were...
2news.com
Reno Police Seek Man Missing From Assisted Living Home
Reno Police need your help finding a man reported missing from his assisted living home this week. Police say 77-year-old Robert Robbins was last seen leaving his assisted living home on January 14. He is described as white. 5'10", 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last...
mynews4.com
Reno man receives combined sentence of 15 years for two felony convictions
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 47-year-old Reno man was sentenced to a combined 15 years for a pair of felony convictions. Jeremy Robert Daniels' first arrest came from a Reno Police Department (RPD) investigation of a domestic incident in June 2020, where the defendant was found to be in unlawful possession of a handgun based on a prior conviction. Daniels then pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of attempt to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person and sentenced to an underlying term of 18 to 60 months and placed on probation.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks announces finalists for fire chief position
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has narrowed its search for its next fire chief to three candidates, the city announced Friday. · Lorenzo Gigliotti, Retired Fire Chief for the Apple Valley Fire Protection District, Apple Valley, California, who has 38 years in the fire service. ·...
2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near South Lake Tahoe resort
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two backcountry skiers were injured Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition, KTVN-TV in Reno reported.
Sierra Sun
Find your caffeine fix and more at Truckee-Tahoe’s top coffee shops
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With plenty of snow falling in the Lake Tahoe Basin this winter, the search is on for the best warm drink to enjoy on a cold day. Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or something sweet to eat with the family after a day on the slopes, communities in the basin have something to offer.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowfall records falling but not yet a ‘historic’ season at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
Comments / 0