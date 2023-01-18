Read full article on original website
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Yankees hire folk hero slugger for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre manager job
Back in the day, Shelley Duncan looked like a future star for a couple seasons as a Yankees minor leaguer. The slugger outfielder belted 34 homers in 142 games playing for Double-A Trenton in 2005 and another 24 in 91 games in 2007 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to earn a first big-league call-up. Two years later, he had a 30-homer, 99-RBI season with Scranton to earn International League MVP honors and folk-hero status.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Ronald Guzmán spent almost the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, called up to the Bronx for three games in September
Mets make big decision on top prospect Francisco Alvarez
It’s time to pump the brakes on Francisco Alvarez. SNY’s Andy Martino reports “Power-hitting catching prospect Francisco Alvarez is not in the full-time DH mix. The way the organization sees it, Alvarez needs to continue to develop as a catcher, which he will probably do in Triple-A at the beginning of the year. He might DH a bit in the big leagues, but cannot be counted on to fill the position on a daily basis.”
NBC Sports
Ex-Giant Belt cracks cruel joke on almost signing with Dodgers
If there’s anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it’s having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. After a long, chaotic free agency process, Brandon Belt explained how close he was...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Yankees check on free-agent outfielders but seem to ‘rule out’ notable roster addition
Nothing to see here, Yankees fans. New York was left with a hole in left field when Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports “the Yankees are reportedly among a...
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major Trade
As we approach February when pitchers and catchers will finally be reporting to camp and baseball will slowly begin firing up Spring Training for the new season, many teams are looking to add to their rosters, plug up some possible holes, and solidify their teams in time for games.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Diego Cartaya Falls Short Of Landing Top Prospect Spot
The Dodgers have continued to dominate with developing prospects and top catcher Diego Cartaya remains no exception to the brand. While Cartaya remains number one in the hearts of Dodgers fans, he falls just short of landing the top catcher prospect in the MLB's latest rankings. Taking the top spot...
