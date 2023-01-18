ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Yankees hire folk hero slugger for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre manager job

Back in the day, Shelley Duncan looked like a future star for a couple seasons as a Yankees minor leaguer. The slugger outfielder belted 34 homers in 142 games playing for Double-A Trenton in 2005 and another 24 in 91 games in 2007 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to earn a first big-league call-up. Two years later, he had a 30-homer, 99-RBI season with Scranton to earn International League MVP honors and folk-hero status.
The Staten Island Advance

Mets make big decision on top prospect Francisco Alvarez

It’s time to pump the brakes on Francisco Alvarez. SNY’s Andy Martino reports “Power-hitting catching prospect Francisco Alvarez is not in the full-time DH mix. The way the organization sees it, Alvarez needs to continue to develop as a catcher, which he will probably do in Triple-A at the beginning of the year. He might DH a bit in the big leagues, but cannot be counted on to fill the position on a daily basis.”
NBC Sports

Ex-Giant Belt cracks cruel joke on almost signing with Dodgers

If there’s anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it’s having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. After a long, chaotic free agency process, Brandon Belt explained how close he was...
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market

The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
OnlyHomers

Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major Trade

As we approach February when pitchers and catchers will finally be reporting to camp and baseball will slowly begin firing up Spring Training for the new season, many teams are looking to add to their rosters, plug up some possible holes, and solidify their teams in time for games.
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers News: Diego Cartaya Falls Short Of Landing Top Prospect Spot

The Dodgers have continued to dominate with developing prospects and top catcher Diego Cartaya remains no exception to the brand. While Cartaya remains number one in the hearts of Dodgers fans, he falls just short of landing the top catcher prospect in the MLB's latest rankings. Taking the top spot...
