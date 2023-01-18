It’s time to pump the brakes on Francisco Alvarez. SNY’s Andy Martino reports “Power-hitting catching prospect Francisco Alvarez is not in the full-time DH mix. The way the organization sees it, Alvarez needs to continue to develop as a catcher, which he will probably do in Triple-A at the beginning of the year. He might DH a bit in the big leagues, but cannot be counted on to fill the position on a daily basis.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO