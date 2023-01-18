Read full article on original website
Related
Democrat lawmaker angers parents with bill allowing 12-year-olds to be vaccinated without parental consent
Parents raise concern over a bill proposed in the Connecticut state legislature that would give children 12 years and older the right to get vaccines without parental consent.
Arizona bill forces teachers to get parental consent before using student's preferred pronouns
PHOENIX — One of the first bills introduced in the upcoming legislative session attempts to prohibit teachers from addressing students by their preferred gender pronouns without first obtaining parental consent. Senate Bill 1001 forbids school employees from using a pronoun that differs from a "student's biological sex" if they...
Lawmakers plan to reintroduce gun storage bill, Ethan's Law
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut state lawmakers are reintroducing gun storage legislation Ethan's Law in Washington almost five years after Kristin and Mike Song lost their son. Ethan's parents stood alongside state lawmakers in New Haven on Wednesday, where they said they're still fighting to see change. "So full...
AOL Corp
Missouri committee without any Black lawmakers weighs critical race theory ban at hearing
In a room of mostly white people, a Missouri Senate committee without any Black lawmakers weighed two bills that aim to ban teaching critical race theory in schools. Critical race theory, a law school-level concept that looks at how institutions perpetuate racism, is not widely taught in Missouri’s K-12 schools. But the term is now used as shorthand for Republicans to describe lessons that involve systemic racism in the U.S.
Nebraska senators introduce parental ‘bill of rights’ proposal
LINCOLN — As promised, State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil has introduced a bill that he says would ensure that parents have control over the teaching of their children and that inappropriate books or instruction are not offered. On Thursday, he and nine cosponsors introduced Legislative Bill 374, the...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
MTG claims Ashli Babbitt tried to keep people out of Capitol chambers on Jan. 6
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) This Friday, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a report from the Washington Examiner detailing how the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6, 2021, was housed for six months "in a hotel suite reserved for top brass at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland."
Bill to Abolish the ATF and Other Bills Introduced This Week in the House
With the start of the new Congress, there have been plenty of bills introduced, and instead of doing an article on each bill as I did recently, it will be easier to mention more than one bill at a time. I will also provide updates on the actions taken on the bills. Here are a few of the bills, with more to come.
Memphis lawmaker files bill to legalize medical cannabis in 2024
The bill would allow individuals to register for a medical marijuana card pending a determination of need from their physician.
Moscow Lawmaker Proposes Legislation to Punish Sanctuary Cities and Prohibit Colleges From Banning Guns
BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding...
Resolution calls on Congress to fully fund law enforcement on Montana reservations
A joint resolution heard in committee Tuesday seeks to press Congress and the federal government to fully fund public safety and law enforcement agencies, and services on tribal reservations in Montana as one tribe says its funding has barely increased in 25 years. In addition to pushing Congress for full funding, the resolution, SJ5, calls […] The post Resolution calls on Congress to fully fund law enforcement on Montana reservations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bill to stop school boards hiking property tax is tabled
A bill that would ban a local school tax increase after the statewide property reassessment is completed was tabled Wednesday in the House Educaiton Committee after a lengthy discussion. House Bill 42, sponsored by Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, would remove the up-to-10% increase in school property taxes that current law would allow schools boards to levy. Rep. Rich Collins, ... Read More
'This is not sustainable:' House committee hears grim news on energy front
(The Center Square) – Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers picked up the gavel for the first time Wednesday as chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. She led a roundtable discussion about what needs to change with the nation's energy policy to lower high fuel and food costs.
Vermont Supreme Court rules Montpelier can allow noncitizen voting in local elections
The court ruled in favor of a 2018 city charter change that allows noncitizens to vote in local, but not statewide, elections. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Supreme Court rules Montpelier can allow noncitizen voting in local elections.
Arkansas Senate bill would broaden obscenity code to include libraries
A bill submitted in the Arkansas Senate Thursday would expand the definition of obscene materials and make libraries in the state criminally liable if they violate it.
Alcohol overserving liability bill passes to third reading after heated debate
Sen. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said the Senate Majority Leader’s bill on alcohol overserving liability was an “insurance bailout bill” during a heated exchange on the Senate floor on second reading Wednesday. Senate Bill 107, proposed by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, would limit a bar’s civil liability in overserving alcohol to patrons. The bill passed […] The post Alcohol overserving liability bill passes to third reading after heated debate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0