New Ohio Statehouse and U.S. Congressional maps are due this year, just like they were last year. But political scientists in the state aren’t holding out hope that major changes are coming. “It really is the ultimate political Groundhog Day without the redeeming learning that Bill Murray had,” said David Niven, political science associate professor […] The post Big Ohio redistricting changes before 2024? Don’t count on it, experts say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

