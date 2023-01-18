Sights and Sounds: Trickling Waters at Little Mac Bridge in Mesick

A murder in Reed City remains unsolved 40 years later. The victim’s sister, Lana Jarvie, is calling on the community for any information regarding her sister’s case. Janette Roberson was murdered 40 years ago and the person who killed her has not been caught. Janette’s sister is still holding onto hope that someone has a tip on who did this. Jarvie says “the word needs to get out to the community. There’s a small community and nobody knows about it. And it needs to go nationwide. I get it. There’s thousands of these cases out there. This needs to be solved. There are seven unsolved murders in the county, so it needs to be solved.”

REED CITY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO