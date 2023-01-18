Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans turning cold shoulder on Coordinator options
Some Alabama Football fans are ready to post some ‘Do Not Enter’ signs coming into Tuscaloosa. Some options being mentioned for Defensive Coordinator and Offensive Coordinator are drawing ire from some Tide fans. There is a problem in posting the sign with one potential candidate. He is already...
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee
Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
New school, same results: Deion Sanders lands No. 1 recruit, again
Coach Prime is still dominating the recruiting game. For the second-straight year, the college coach has flipped the country’s No. 1 cornerback recruit from a Florida school to play for him. In 2021, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. On Jan. 19, No. 1 cornerback prospect Cormani McClain flipped his Miami commitment to the University of Colorado to play for Sanders.
Ohio State offers 5-star Alabama quarterback Julian Sayin
Julian Sayin already gave his commitment to Alabama, but the five-star 2024 quarterback recruit is still a target for Ohio State. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes offered Sayin a month after losing the pledge of No. 1 ranked 2024 player Dylan Raiola. Ohio State offers Julian SayinJulian Sayin as a ...
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Kevin Keatts on loss to UNC: ‘Never been involved with a game where a team has taken 39 free throws’
Chapel Hill, N.C. -- In undoubtedly the most physical game of the year for Kevin Keatts and his basketball team, the Wolfpack came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard falling to North Carolina 80-69 in a game where UNC attempted 39 free throws compared to N.C. State's 12.
Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program
After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
Colts to pay for funeral of beloved Indy Steelers football coach after his tragic killing
After the killing of a beloved local coach, Indianapolis’ pro football team has stepped in to pay for his funeral, and more. The Colts on Thursday told IndyStar the team is covering the expenses for the funeral, post-funeral venue and food for the service commemorating Richard Donnell Hamilton, or as he’s known to many – Coach Nell.
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out
There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
Top three defensive linemen left in the transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always looking to better themselves and there is no better evidence of that than the recent news of the commitment of former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman, Victor Cutler, but he was not the end of Ohio State raiding the transfer portal. The Buckeyes look primed to...
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami
Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
Tyler Hansbrough Passes Torch to Armando Bacot as UNC Rebound King
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina basketball great Tyler Hansbrough has maintained a place in Chapel Hill through the years, but has spent most of his time lately around Bowling Green, Ky., in an area where other members of his family live, while rehabbing after undergoing a clean-up surgery for a knee meniscus issue.
Burns, Morsell, Joiner on loss to Tar Heels, scary Smith injury
CHAPEL HILL – The NC State men’s basketball team suffered an 80-69 loss at rival UNC-Chapel Hill Saturday afternoon, as a disparity in free throws and scary injury to Terquavion Smith doomed the Pack in the loss. The Wolfpack shot just 12 free throws compared to UNC’s 39,...
Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now
On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games. At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard. Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy
The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Coach Prime faces the pain: Deion Sanders' 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal
The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hire of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibility and potential. The Buffs have landed a ton of transfer portal players and high-ranked recruits, and they will be a must-watch for a...
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
Nick Saban's former Alabama players have made $1.94 billion in the NFL
Name, image, likeness (NIL) may have changed the game, but if you want a career in the NFL you still go to Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban has dominated college football over the last decade, especially when it comes to the NFL draft. Under Nick Saban, Alabama has sent a record number...
