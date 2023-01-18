ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee

Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
NASHVILLE, TN
rolling out

New school, same results: Deion Sanders lands No. 1 recruit, again

Coach Prime is still dominating the recruiting game. For the second-straight year, the college coach has flipped the country’s No. 1 cornerback recruit from a Florida school to play for him. In 2021, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. On Jan. 19, No. 1 cornerback prospect Cormani McClain flipped his Miami commitment to the University of Colorado to play for Sanders.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out

There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami

Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now

On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games.  At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard.  Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy

The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy