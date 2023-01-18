Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in Boiling Springs hit and run, police say
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought following a deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County, Boiling Springs Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday evening around 6 p.m. at an intersection on North Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was […]
Morganton man dies after being hit by pickup truck on I-40
MORGANTON, N.C. — A man from Morganton was killed when he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40 early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just about 1:30 a.m. near Conley Road on eastbound I-40. Highway Patrol...
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
CMPD: Two arrested, including officer, after separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating two Driving While Impaired crashes that took place Saturday morning in, with one involving an off-duty officer. Officers responded to call for service on Interstate 77 South near Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte just before...
WBTV
Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
860wacb.com
Highway Patrol Gives Details Of Pedestrian Being Struck And Killed In Catawba County
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has released information concerning a pedestrian being struck and killed in Catawba County. On Monday, January 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on East Maiden Road near Withers Road. A pedestrian was walking in the travel lane and was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford Explorer. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not lighted.
WBTV
No injuries reported after train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate
WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is investigating a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer in Wingate Thursday afternoon. The two appear to have collided when the tractor-trailer was going over the train tracks on Main Street near the Highway 74 entrance to Wingate University. The Union County Emergency Management...
corneliustoday.com
Sirens yesterday caught police and everyone else by surprise
Jan. 20. By TL Bernthal. The Cornelius Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, along with the public, were surprised yesterday morning when the sirens sounded for an emergency at McGuire Nuclear Station. The silent alarm testing sounded by accident when audible sirens were activated. Law enforcement and other officials...
SouthPark road shut down due to fatal collision involving motorcyclist, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A road in the SouthPark area has been shut down due to a fatal collision that involved a motorcyclist, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the collision occurred Friday night on South Sharon Road near Sharon View Road. A driver of a motorcycle was pronounced...
qcnews.com
Man arrested after fleeing officers, hitting several cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a wanted man who hit several vehicles while trying to flee a traffic stop Wednesday. Central Division officers tried to stop 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson of Cleveland County. Robertson had outstanding warrants on him, including felony assault on law enforcement.
‘What in the world?’: 20-mile police chase ends with stolen car on fire in downtown Morganton
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 20-mile police chase that spanned two counties ended with a car catching on fire in Morganton. A man allegedly stole a car and wouldn’t pull over in Lenoir. A chase ensued and the car caught fire in downtown Morganton after being heavily damaged, police said.
‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
qcnews.com
CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Arrested By Iredell County Deputies
On Sunday, January 15, Iredell County Sheriff Deputies responded to a location on Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point in reference to shots fired . It was reported that the male subject shot several rounds toward another vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and was able to...
CMPD officer shoots armed suspect during incident in University City area
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the University City area. Around 1 p.m. officers said they responded to a residence on Billings Park Drive to serve an involuntary commitment order. Police said while officers were preparing to serve the order,...
