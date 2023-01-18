ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

Queen City News

Pedestrian killed in Boiling Springs hit and run, police say

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought following a deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County, Boiling Springs Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday evening around 6 p.m. at an intersection on North Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was […]
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
860wacb.com

Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Burke County

MORGANTON – On Friday, January 20, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Burke County on I-40 East near Conley Road (Mile Marker 99). A pedestrian was standing in the travel lane and was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Highway Patrol Gives Details Of Pedestrian Being Struck And Killed In Catawba County

The North Carolina Highway Patrol has released information concerning a pedestrian being struck and killed in Catawba County. On Monday, January 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on East Maiden Road near Withers Road. A pedestrian was walking in the travel lane and was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford Explorer. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not lighted.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

No injuries reported after train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is investigating a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer in Wingate Thursday afternoon. The two appear to have collided when the tractor-trailer was going over the train tracks on Main Street near the Highway 74 entrance to Wingate University. The Union County Emergency Management...
WINGATE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Sirens yesterday caught police and everyone else by surprise

Jan. 20. By TL Bernthal. The Cornelius Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, along with the public, were surprised yesterday morning when the sirens sounded for an emergency at McGuire Nuclear Station. The silent alarm testing sounded by accident when audible sirens were activated. Law enforcement and other officials...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Man arrested after fleeing officers, hitting several cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a wanted man who hit several vehicles while trying to flee a traffic stop Wednesday. Central Division officers tried to stop 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson of Cleveland County. Robertson had outstanding warrants on him, including felony assault on law enforcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County PD: Bessemer City man killed Friday morning

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A call for help thought to be cardiac arrest turned into a homicide Friday morning. Authorities went to 1001 Peggy Drive for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found that 20-year-old Cherryville resident Matthew Watkins had died in a homicide. Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Man Arrested By Iredell County Deputies

On Sunday, January 15, Iredell County Sheriff Deputies responded to a location on Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point in reference to shots fired . It was reported that the male subject shot several rounds toward another vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and was able to...
STONY POINT, NC

