Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion

Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
Riot responds after League players discover new AFK account leveling trick with Akshan

Over the last few years, botting has quickly become a pressing issue for League of Legends developers due to the rise of alternate account sellers. It’s a disappointing trend that is affecting the games of those who are attempting to improve their skills or those who are just trying out the game for the first time. Bots will employ similar time-wasting scripts that make sure they aren’t found by Riot Games’ AFK detection systems, and a new method has just been discovered by some players on the League subreddit.
Best supports to pair with Jhin in League of Legends

One of the most cunning and sadistic champions in all of League of Legends is prepared to make his mark on the bot lane meta for yet another year. Jhin, the Virtuoso, remains one of the most popular champions in the entirety of League despite having been released in 2016. Regardless of the variations in the meta, particularly those impacting the fragility of ADCs, Jhin is a powerful, easy-to-pick-up champion that can provide his team with an ample amount of damage from a distance and decent crowd control.
Incredible Banana Ana skin has Overwatch 2 players slipping over themselves

One creative Overwatch 2 player has looked to outdo Blizzard and its OW2 skin department with a hilarious and incredible custom-made cosmetic that turns support sniper Ana into a banana superfan. The fruity design, posted to Reddit on Jan. 19, is sure to increase her potassium levels at the very...
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW

AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
Respawn targets one of Apex Legends players’ biggest concerns with ranked matchmaking

Apex Legends’ Spellbound collection event brings new collectibles, a returning fan-favorite mode, Seer’s Heirloom, and a wave of technical errors, bugs, and game crashes. Apex broke its previous records for all-time player highs with the mid-season event, but the list of fixes needed for the servers continues to grow as well.
How to align star sensors in Fortnite

Fortnite developer Epic Games is frequently introducing new ways to keep the player engaged while they play the game. This is usually done through new items, mechanics, and quests that are meant to challenge the player in each match. On the other hand, some of these quests, like this season’s Oathbound, provide the player with lore if they can complete the objectives.
Infinity Ward teases major Gulag change in Warzone 2 season 2

For a long while, Call of Duty players have been vocal about their distaste for the Gulag system in Warzone 2, and how players are pitted against each other in 2v2 combat. If you find yourself rolling your eyes when you get paired up with a random teammate in the Gulag, some good news is on its way.
What is Hardcore Royale in Apex Legends?

There will be a new mode to play in Apex Legends starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the arrival of the Celestial Sunrise event. The mode, Hardcore Royale, is limited for the duration of the event (Jan. 24 to Feb. 7) and is arguably the best feature of the Celestial Sunrise event, as players will be able to enjoy a mode that is more intense than any other available in the game at the moment.
Heretics and Ruby make strong first impression in LEC debut against Astralis to open Winter Split

Team Heretics made its debut as an organization on the LEC stage today, and the LEC newcomers made their mark on the league early with a victory over Astralis. Although Astralis was able to keep the contest close throughout the early-to-mid-game, a late-game Elder Dragon fight firmly sealed the game in Heretics’ favor. Astralis ADC Kobbe nearly put the team on his back with an extremely fed Xayah, but he was blown up by a shocking burst of damage from Heretics’ backline in the final encounter, effectively snuffing out any and all hope Astralis had in their season opener.
Same draft, different game: Caedrel proves that League’s meta has gone stale by predicting 6 of the 10 champions in an LCK’s draft phase

Even though the season has just started for some competitive League of Legends regions, the meta has already started to form into some unbearably similar compositions for fans and analysts alike. Popular caster and content creator Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, for example, was co-streaming the 2023 LCK Spring Split earlier...
A casual fan’s guide on who to root for during the 2023 LCS Spring Split

The North American League of Legends scene has undergone a heaping of changes since last year’s competitive season concluded. From sweeping schedule changes to superstar acquisitions across the league, there is loads to catch up on if you’ve been out of the loop with all the LCS news ahead of the 2023 Spring Split.
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes

Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...

