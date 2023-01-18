Read full article on original website
Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion
Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
Riot responds after League players discover new AFK account leveling trick with Akshan
Over the last few years, botting has quickly become a pressing issue for League of Legends developers due to the rise of alternate account sellers. It’s a disappointing trend that is affecting the games of those who are attempting to improve their skills or those who are just trying out the game for the first time. Bots will employ similar time-wasting scripts that make sure they aren’t found by Riot Games’ AFK detection systems, and a new method has just been discovered by some players on the League subreddit.
Best supports to pair with Jhin in League of Legends
One of the most cunning and sadistic champions in all of League of Legends is prepared to make his mark on the bot lane meta for yet another year. Jhin, the Virtuoso, remains one of the most popular champions in the entirety of League despite having been released in 2016. Regardless of the variations in the meta, particularly those impacting the fragility of ADCs, Jhin is a powerful, easy-to-pick-up champion that can provide his team with an ample amount of damage from a distance and decent crowd control.
For the King: Dashy’s return to spark an OpTic title run would be the greatest CoD story ever told
There’s nothing in the world more powerful than a good story. This quote may provoke some eye-rolling from dedicated Game of Thrones fans, but the truth of it can’t be denied, and the circumstances surrounding Brandon “Dashy” Otell’s return to OpTic have laid the foundation for an unbelievable story.
Incredible Banana Ana skin has Overwatch 2 players slipping over themselves
One creative Overwatch 2 player has looked to outdo Blizzard and its OW2 skin department with a hilarious and incredible custom-made cosmetic that turns support sniper Ana into a banana superfan. The fruity design, posted to Reddit on Jan. 19, is sure to increase her potassium levels at the very...
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
Tank players feel Overwatch 2 added ‘too much pressure’ on the role by removing off-tanks
Overwatch 2 brought a new game mode and Kiriko to its roster last fall, as well as many other adjustments to characters. But the biggest change was undoubtedly the deletion of the off-tank role. Now, there is only one tank to protect their team from getting endlessly pushed back, and...
Respawn targets one of Apex Legends players’ biggest concerns with ranked matchmaking
Apex Legends’ Spellbound collection event brings new collectibles, a returning fan-favorite mode, Seer’s Heirloom, and a wave of technical errors, bugs, and game crashes. Apex broke its previous records for all-time player highs with the mid-season event, but the list of fixes needed for the servers continues to grow as well.
How to align star sensors in Fortnite
Fortnite developer Epic Games is frequently introducing new ways to keep the player engaged while they play the game. This is usually done through new items, mechanics, and quests that are meant to challenge the player in each match. On the other hand, some of these quests, like this season’s Oathbound, provide the player with lore if they can complete the objectives.
Infinity Ward teases major Gulag change in Warzone 2 season 2
For a long while, Call of Duty players have been vocal about their distaste for the Gulag system in Warzone 2, and how players are pitted against each other in 2v2 combat. If you find yourself rolling your eyes when you get paired up with a random teammate in the Gulag, some good news is on its way.
What is Hardcore Royale in Apex Legends?
There will be a new mode to play in Apex Legends starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the arrival of the Celestial Sunrise event. The mode, Hardcore Royale, is limited for the duration of the event (Jan. 24 to Feb. 7) and is arguably the best feature of the Celestial Sunrise event, as players will be able to enjoy a mode that is more intense than any other available in the game at the moment.
Heretics and Ruby make strong first impression in LEC debut against Astralis to open Winter Split
Team Heretics made its debut as an organization on the LEC stage today, and the LEC newcomers made their mark on the league early with a victory over Astralis. Although Astralis was able to keep the contest close throughout the early-to-mid-game, a late-game Elder Dragon fight firmly sealed the game in Heretics’ favor. Astralis ADC Kobbe nearly put the team on his back with an extremely fed Xayah, but he was blown up by a shocking burst of damage from Heretics’ backline in the final encounter, effectively snuffing out any and all hope Astralis had in their season opener.
Overwatch 2 developer promises ultimate charge tweaks in season 3, and that’s good news for tanks
Overwatch 2‘s second competitive season is coming to a close towards the beginning of February, but the game still has some major balancing issues that are affecting players’ enjoyment of the competitive experience. Luckily for some players, specifically tank mains, developers have alluded to some changes coming in...
Same draft, different game: Caedrel proves that League’s meta has gone stale by predicting 6 of the 10 champions in an LCK’s draft phase
Even though the season has just started for some competitive League of Legends regions, the meta has already started to form into some unbearably similar compositions for fans and analysts alike. Popular caster and content creator Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, for example, was co-streaming the 2023 LCK Spring Split earlier...
Five-year injury has haunted Poised’s VALORANT career—but he isn’t letting it slow him down
To become an esports professional, your gaming abilities need to be at their peak level to compete with the best that competition has to offer. In VALORANT, there’s an incredibly high skill ceiling, focusing on mechanics and movement, and all that makes Kevin “POISED” Ngo’s situation all the more incredible.
A casual fan’s guide on who to root for during the 2023 LCS Spring Split
The North American League of Legends scene has undergone a heaping of changes since last year’s competitive season concluded. From sweeping schedule changes to superstar acquisitions across the league, there is loads to catch up on if you’ve been out of the loop with all the LCS news ahead of the 2023 Spring Split.
How to watch the third 2022 Magic Online Champions Showcase Season 3 tournament
The time has come for the first Magic Online Champions Showcase of the year, a multiformat event that pits the best digital players against each other for their share of the $70,000 prize pool. The season three MOCS kicks off its third tournament at 12pm CT on Jan. 21 on...
New caster Raafaa plans on refurbishing LCS by starting a tradition of pro play origin stories
A week before the LCS season kicks off, the broadcast’s new play-by-play caster, Marc Alexander “Raafaa” Arrambide, has answered many questions from League of Legends fans in a Q&A session on Reddit. He said that in addition to working as a new play-by-play caster, he was committed...
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes
Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
