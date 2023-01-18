Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Legislature’s webpage adds ADA accommodation for online testimony
The Legislature’s online features for following and commenting on bills includes a new feature to help people with disabilities offer their views for committees’ required public hearings. Senators last year ended their longtime practice of accepting hand-delivered or emailed letters or comments to be included in the official...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska GOP backs Californian Harmeet Dhillon as RNC chair
OMAHA — The Nebraska Republican Party stepped into the fight Saturday over picking the next chair of the Republican National Committee. State GOP chair Eric Underwood let the State Central Committee decide whom he should support. The party’s steering committee voted 62-41 to support California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon over...
North Platte Telegraph
Nelnet to cut more than 500 employees, most of them outside of Nebraska
Nelnet on Wednesday announced plans to shed more than 500 workers. The Lincoln-based financial services firm said it will lay off about 350 people in its Nelnet Diversified Services Division, while another 210 people in the division are being let go due to performance reasons. Nelnet spokesman Ben Kiser said...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: five, six; White Balls: four, twenty-three) (six, eight, twelve, twenty-one, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. MyDaY. Month:...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska adds more weekend official visits, 2024 efforts continue in Texas
It’s shaping up to be another busy recruiting weekend for Nebraska. In addition to 2023 prospects Demitirus Bell, Sua Lefotu and Ismael Smith Flores, Nebraska has added two more prospects to its official visitor list. Arlington (Texas) Martin wide receiver Jeremiah Charles and Dangerfield (Texas) athlete Aeryn Hampton are also expected to be on campus this weekend.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (four, six, two) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
North Platte Telegraph
Study: Warming to make California downpours even wetter
As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says. The strongest of California’s storms from...
North Platte Telegraph
Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100 mph highway chase
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway earlier this week. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A state trooper spotted an...
