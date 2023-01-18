ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

theportlandbeacon.com

Both Raider Basketball teams fall to Lansing Catholic

On Friday night, both the boys and girls Portland High School varsity basketball teams hosted the Cougars of Lansing Catholic in CAAC White contests. In the first contest, the Raider boys were defeated 49-37. The Cougars were led by senior Jack Jacobs with 11 points, and senior Dean Jacobs who...
PORTLAND, MI
theportlandbeacon.com

Al Schrauben earns 700th win as Lady Shamrocks defeat Morrice

On Thursday night, the Shamrocks defeated Morrice 64-27. Laynie Meredith led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, 4 assists. Natalie Teachworth added 11 points, 5 steals, Rylee Scheurer and Gracelyn Rockey chipped in with 10 points each. The win marked the 700th career victory for...
MORRICE, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tayshawn Bridges, 4-star CG for class of 2024, keeps 2 B1G programs on top 6 list

Tayshawn Bridges is one of the top combo guards in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. On Friday, he dropped his top 6 list with a pair of B1G programs in the mix. The B1G programs on Bridges’ list are Chris Holtmann’s Ohio State program and Tom Izzo’s Michigan State program. They are joined by Iowa State, Arizona State, Auburn and Georgetown for Bridges’ potential commitment.
EAST LANSING, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
cspdailynews.com

Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
theportlandbeacon.com

PAA Dinner tickets now on sale

Tickets are now available for the 2023 Portland Athletic Association (PAA) Dinner and Reverse Raffle. The event will occur on Saturday, March 25th at the Knight of Columbus Hall in Portland. This annual event is one of the key fundraisers for PAA and their focus on supporting the athletic programs...
PORTLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

GM to invest close to $1B in 4 US factories, 2 in Michigan

General Motors is investing $918 million in four U.S. plants for expanded V-8 engine production in light-duty full size pickups and large SUVs as well as component parts for electric vehicles. GM made the announcement Friday at Flint Engine plant where GM leaders, UAW leaders and Michigan's Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist gathered. As part of the investment, two plants in Michigan will receive new products to build: Flint Engine Operations and Bay City Powertrain facilities. ...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WAYLAND, MI

