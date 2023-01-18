Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
theportlandbeacon.com
Both Raider Basketball teams fall to Lansing Catholic
On Friday night, both the boys and girls Portland High School varsity basketball teams hosted the Cougars of Lansing Catholic in CAAC White contests. In the first contest, the Raider boys were defeated 49-37. The Cougars were led by senior Jack Jacobs with 11 points, and senior Dean Jacobs who...
theportlandbeacon.com
Al Schrauben earns 700th win as Lady Shamrocks defeat Morrice
On Thursday night, the Shamrocks defeated Morrice 64-27. Laynie Meredith led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, 4 assists. Natalie Teachworth added 11 points, 5 steals, Rylee Scheurer and Gracelyn Rockey chipped in with 10 points each. The win marked the 700th career victory for...
MLive.com
Michigan, MSU hoops recruit shows maturity beyond years in win over East Kentwood
KENTWOOD, MI – Trey McKenney could barely take a deep breath without bumping chests with an East Kentwood defender, and when he had the basketball, the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s sophomore faced frequent double teams. The blue-chip prospect was the focus of the Falcons’ defense during their Saturday...
Recap: Scores and highlights from Friday night Blitz
Covenant Christian takes over first place in the River Valley conference with a 46-45 win against Tri-Unity
MLive.com
Stunning upset headlines Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – With wins over Parchment, Kalamazoo Hackett and Centreville all in the last seven days, it appeared Schoolcraft was ready to run away with a fourth consecutive SAC Valley boys basketball championship. Kalamazoo Christian had other plans.
saturdaytradition.com
Tayshawn Bridges, 4-star CG for class of 2024, keeps 2 B1G programs on top 6 list
Tayshawn Bridges is one of the top combo guards in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. On Friday, he dropped his top 6 list with a pair of B1G programs in the mix. The B1G programs on Bridges’ list are Chris Holtmann’s Ohio State program and Tom Izzo’s Michigan State program. They are joined by Iowa State, Arizona State, Auburn and Georgetown for Bridges’ potential commitment.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
Missing dog helps lead to body of Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
michiganradio.org
Two Catholic parishes in Michigan will “disassociate” from the Boy Scouts of America
Two Catholic parishes in Michigan will “disassociate” from the Boy Scouts of America. The Diocese of Lansing released new guidance on parish affiliation with the BSA. Catholic parishes in Howell and Brighton have decided to disaffiliate with the Boy Scouts of America. The decision comes after the Diocese...
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Pipe bursts causing flooding at E Saginaw St construction site
What appears to be a burst pipe at an East Saginaw Street construction site has caused a geyser to appear, flooding the lot.
theportlandbeacon.com
PAA Dinner tickets now on sale
Tickets are now available for the 2023 Portland Athletic Association (PAA) Dinner and Reverse Raffle. The event will occur on Saturday, March 25th at the Knight of Columbus Hall in Portland. This annual event is one of the key fundraisers for PAA and their focus on supporting the athletic programs...
Body found in Kent County swampy area identified as missing Wyoming man
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a body found in a swamp year near M-6 as that of a Wyoming man who went missing in mid-November. Wyoming police on Friday, Jan. 20, said the body has been confirmed to be Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69. He went missing Nov. 21 and...
GM to invest close to $1B in 4 US factories, 2 in Michigan
General Motors is investing $918 million in four U.S. plants for expanded V-8 engine production in light-duty full size pickups and large SUVs as well as component parts for electric vehicles. GM made the announcement Friday at Flint Engine plant where GM leaders, UAW leaders and Michigan's Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist gathered. As part of the investment, two plants in Michigan will receive new products to build: Flint Engine Operations and Bay City Powertrain facilities. ...
WNEM
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
