ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theportlandbeacon.com

Both Raider Basketball teams fall to Lansing Catholic

On Friday night, both the boys and girls Portland High School varsity basketball teams hosted the Cougars of Lansing Catholic in CAAC White contests. In the first contest, the Raider boys were defeated 49-37. The Cougars were led by senior Jack Jacobs with 11 points, and senior Dean Jacobs who...
PORTLAND, MI
theportlandbeacon.com

Raider Bowling teams pick up wins over Grand Ledge

On Friday, the Portland Raider bowling teams competed against the Grand Ledge Comets in the lanes at Wagon Wheel. The girls varsity team improved to 6-1 with a 29-1 victory over the shorthanded Comets. Lilly Keller had a the high game of the day with a 173 followed closely by Mya Kahn with a 166.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
theportlandbeacon.com

PAA Dinner tickets now on sale

Tickets are now available for the 2023 Portland Athletic Association (PAA) Dinner and Reverse Raffle. The event will occur on Saturday, March 25th at the Knight of Columbus Hall in Portland. This annual event is one of the key fundraisers for PAA and their focus on supporting the athletic programs...
PORTLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy