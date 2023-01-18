ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, MI

Local Students Accepted to Albion College Programs of Distinction

Albion College announces students who have been accepted to programs of distinction during the Fall 2022 semester. These programs offer enhanced instruction and experiences in pre-medical studies, public policy, business, sustainability and the environment, and race and belonging. Portland students Drew Morris and Ava Guilford were recently recognized as members...
ALBION, MI
Both Raider Basketball teams fall to Lansing Catholic

On Friday night, both the boys and girls Portland High School varsity basketball teams hosted the Cougars of Lansing Catholic in CAAC White contests. In the first contest, the Raider boys were defeated 49-37. The Cougars were led by senior Jack Jacobs with 11 points, and senior Dean Jacobs who...
PORTLAND, MI
Al Schrauben earns 700th win as Lady Shamrocks defeat Morrice

On Thursday night, the Shamrocks defeated Morrice 64-27. Laynie Meredith led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, 4 assists. Natalie Teachworth added 11 points, 5 steals, Rylee Scheurer and Gracelyn Rockey chipped in with 10 points each. The win marked the 700th career victory for...
MORRICE, MI
PAA Dinner tickets now on sale

Tickets are now available for the 2023 Portland Athletic Association (PAA) Dinner and Reverse Raffle. The event will occur on Saturday, March 25th at the Knight of Columbus Hall in Portland. This annual event is one of the key fundraisers for PAA and their focus on supporting the athletic programs...
PORTLAND, MI

