Santa Clara, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge

Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
The Comeback

Cowboys host ripped for shocking Christian McCaffrey comments

A Dallas Cowboys radio host is sorry for earlier comments he made that wished injury upon star San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the teams’ NFC playoff clash. Bryan Broaddus, a Cowboys fan that hosts GBAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, made the comments earlier this week. Pathetic radio sports Read more... The post Cowboys host ripped for shocking Christian McCaffrey comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
The Spun

Longtime San Francisco 49ers Player Dead At 83

Mere days before the San Francisco 49ers are due to have their toughest game of the year, the franchise has lost one of its all-time greats. On Friday, the team announced the passing of former linebacker and special teams captain Ed Beard. He was 83 years old. "The San Francisco 49ers are mourning ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death

JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX

