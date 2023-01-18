Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Related
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
San Francisco 49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo's Status For Cowboys Game
Earlier this week, a report that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted without a walking boot for the first time since he broke his foot led to some speculation that Garoppolo could return to the team's active roster before the end of the postseason. If that happens, it won't ...
Cowboys host ripped for shocking Christian McCaffrey comments
A Dallas Cowboys radio host is sorry for earlier comments he made that wished injury upon star San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the teams’ NFC playoff clash. Bryan Broaddus, a Cowboys fan that hosts GBAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, made the comments earlier this week. Pathetic radio sports Read more... The post Cowboys host ripped for shocking Christian McCaffrey comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Longtime San Francisco 49ers Player Dead At 83
Mere days before the San Francisco 49ers are due to have their toughest game of the year, the franchise has lost one of its all-time greats. On Friday, the team announced the passing of former linebacker and special teams captain Ed Beard. He was 83 years old. "The San Francisco 49ers are mourning ...
A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit
There is a weakness on the defense of the Cowboys that the 49ers can attack with great success.
Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend
Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe unveiled his prediction for the Cowboys-49ers game set for this Sunday. Sharpe has the 49ers winning 23-20 and punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. While both sides are pretty even, Sharpe gives the 49ers' skill ...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
The Ravens are putting the ball in Lamar Jackson’s court after OC Greg Roman's resignation
Each of the last two seasons, Lamar Jackson had his year cut short in December on a play where he held the ball too long, waiting for a receiver to get open. It’s what he’s had to do in an offense so predicated on the run that free-agent wide receivers declined opportunities to play with a top-five quarterback in the NFL.
Fred Warner, 49ers defense looking to prove Kyle Shanahan wrong vs. Cowboys
If Kyle Shanahan is trying to motivate his top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense, he's doing a good job. Linebacker Fred Warner is fired up to prove his head coach wrong on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Before games, Shanahan sometimes makes comments that push a few buttons among his players....
49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?
The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Steelers Great QB Ben Roethlisberger “Would Bet” On Offense Being More Aggressive In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada another chance and former legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger thinks the play-caller in his final NFL season will be more aggressive in getting the ball down the field with the young playmakers in his next chance at the helm of the unit.
Cowboys 'Kryptonite'? Michael Irvin Has Concerns vs. 49ers
The Cowboys meet the 49ers in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and Michael Irvin is worried for Dallas.
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Comments / 0