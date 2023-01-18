BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On the hardwood, Colonial League action taking place between two of the top teams in the league. Notre Dame Green Pond taking care of business on their home court over Palmerton, 74-66. Both teams going at it on the offensive side of the floor, the Crusaders holding an advantage at the half, 44-30. The second half, the Crusaders would continue to keep the Blue Bombers at bay.

PALMERTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO