Eagles vs. Giants: Berks eateries prep for busy Saturday

Football and wings are on the menu this weekend in Berks County. Local eateries are prepping for the big game Saturday night, when the Eagles take on the Giants. Dino Iaccarino says "We're just hoping for a win." Dino is the owner of Dino's Wing & Things in Muhlenberg Township....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Muhlenberg and Reading boys earn wins as Geigle Classic wraps up

READING, Pa. - After Executive Education defeated Exeter 49-40 in an early afternoon game at the Geigle Classic, there were four additional games involving local teams. Lexi Buie and Olivia Jones combined for 37 points to lead the unbeaten Cedar Cliff girls basketball team to a 57-29 win over Reading.
READING, PA

