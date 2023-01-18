ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Hoover on Friday night. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had by struck by a...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

12-year-old boy dies from gunshot in Center Point

From Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — According to the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office, a 12-year-old boy died following a gunshot early Saturday morning in Center Point. “Just after midnight today, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot,” Sgt. […]
CENTER POINT, AL
AL.com

Falkville man dies in crash on Cullman County road

A Falkville man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. James W. Floyd, 29, was fatally injured when the 1993 Ford F-250 he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. Floyd was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police investigate death of woman struck on Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after a vehicle reportedly struck her in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Judy Sanchez, 66, died on Jan. 17 at UAB Hospital. The medical examiner's office says she was walking in the 9500 block of Parkway East at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

'It's become more common': Leaders address violence in Jefferson County

A 12-year old boy is dead and a 9-year old girl is in critical condition after two separate shootings happened in Jefferson County within hours of each other. The shootings have raised major concern from community leaders. "To consistently have people who are injured, especially at someone else’s hand. But...
wvtm13.com

12-year-old dies after being shot in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child's shooting death Saturday. It happened just after midnight in a neighborhood in the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle. Deputies got a call that a child had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 66-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a vehicle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified Judy Mae Sanchez. She was 66. Sanchez was hit and killed by a vehicle on January 16 at 6:28 p.m. in the 9500 block of Parkway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex

FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
