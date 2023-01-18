Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersOrwigsburg, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg and Reading boys earn wins as Geigle Classic wraps up
READING, Pa. - After Executive Education defeated Exeter 49-40 in an early afternoon game at the Geigle Classic, there were four additional games involving local teams. Lexi Buie and Olivia Jones combined for 37 points to lead the unbeaten Cedar Cliff girls basketball team to a 57-29 win over Reading.
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter boys record 10th win, Reading girls keep pace with Berks Catholic in the standings
Berks County basketball taking center stage on Friday night, a pair of contenders picking up wins. The Exeter boys and Reading girls continuing to roll as we inch closer to postseason play. The Eagles played host to Governor Mifflin and they'd win big over the Mustangs, 79-56. After jumping out...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh men's basketball win streak reaches six with win over Lafayette
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Dominic Parolin’s 15 points off of the bench helped Lehigh to a 61-49 victory over Lafayette on Saturday night. Parolin shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (11-8, 6-2 Patriot League). Evan Taylor scored 10 points and added 13 rebounds. Keith Higgins Jr. shot 4 for 10, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Mountain Hawks.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg wrestlers win fourth straight match against Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Phillipsburg won eight of 13 bouts to post a 33-23 win over rival Easton on Saturday at the 25th Street Gymnasium. It was the fourth straight win in the annual event for the Stateliners and the seventh win in the last nine meetings. Luke Geleta, who recorded...
WFMZ-TV Online
Notre Dame notches a big Colonial League win over Palmerton
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On the hardwood, Colonial League action taking place between two of the top teams in the league. Notre Dame Green Pond taking care of business on their home court over Palmerton, 74-66. Both teams going at it on the offensive side of the floor, the Crusaders holding an advantage at the half, 44-30. The second half, the Crusaders would continue to keep the Blue Bombers at bay.
WFMZ-TV Online
Notre Dame vs. Palmerton boys basketball, 01.19.23
Notre Dame notches a big Colonial League win over Palmerton. On the hardwood, Colonial League action taking place between two of the top teams in the league. Notre Dame Green Pond taking care of business on their home court over Palmerton, 74-66.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular doughnut shop known for unique creations opening 2nd regional location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is planning to satisfy more sweet tooths in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottsville businesses excited about new college campus opening
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - At a storied Schuylkill County delicatessen known for big hoagies, there's some big news. "It's a big task for sure,” said Faith Young, co-owner of Farlows. “But it's something that we are excited to be a part of, it's hard work." Just blocks away, Alvernia...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local man with autism wins $16K on 'The Price is Right'
LANSDALE, Pa. - "Ben Hartranft, come on down!" It's the famous slogan from the hit CBS show "The Price is Right." And it's a slogan Ben Hartranft knew he'd hear for himself one day. "I said I want to be on there one day and I did it," said Hartranft.
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh University issues alert to locate missing student
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police department and LUPD are asking for help in locating Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey. The student has been missing since Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves, black-and-white athletic-style pants, and black sneakers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Merchants Square Mall in Allentown set to close, according to multiple vendors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Merchant Square Mall's days appear to be numbered. That's according to multiple vendors who asked not be identified. The mall on South 12th Street was open as usual Saturday -- but vendors told 69 News told the mall is expected to close the end of March.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officers conduct death investigation into body found inside Easton home
EASTON, Pa. - A body was discovered in an Easton home early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street, and have confirmed this is a death investigation. There is no word yet on how the person died, but police says there is no danger...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community mourns after couple killed in Abington
ABINGTON, Pa. - On Beverly Road in Abington, Montgomery County, cars pass by the Beck home. Some may be unaware of the nightmare that unfolded inside. "It was just a horrible tragic situation," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The DA continues to investigate why 49-year-old Verity Beck would...
WFMZ-TV Online
South Bethlehem's Winter Restaurant Week serving up fresh dishes, deals
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Foodies, get ready to dig into delicious deals and meals at SouthSide Arts District's Winter Restaurant Week, kicking off Monday. The event, which continues through Jan. 29, features prix-fixe menus, special dishes and other promotions at more than a dozen restaurants and other businesses throughout south Bethlehem.
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired Allentown firefighter helps rescue school bus driver after crash on I-78
A retired firefighter says his years of service took over, when he pulled a school bus driver out of his seat, after a crash with a tractor trailer on I-78 Friday morning. Thankfully, there were no children on the bus. It happened between exits 49A and 45 and closed both...
WFMZ-TV Online
Free adoption event at the Lehigh Valley Humane Society
This is not the first Saturday of the month, but it is a special day for animals needing a loving home. Adopting from both the Berks and Lehigh County Humane Society is free on Saturday. Lehigh County's CEO Hal Warner, along with Rick Koze of Kay Builders, who is sponsoring...
WFMZ-TV Online
Vacant Easton nursing home could be turned into affordable housing
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Housing Authority is looking into buying a vacant nursing home. The Authority says the plan would be to turn the site on the 1000 block of Northampton Street into affordable housing. They say the city's redevelopment authorities and Greater Easton Development Partnership are in on...
Comments / 0