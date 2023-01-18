ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

On Roe’s would-be 50th, here’s what reproductive rights look like in Alabama

Fifty years ago, on Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court in a case known as Roe v. Wade granted the right to an abortion. It was a decision that allowed autonomy over pregnancy, but triggered decades of political turmoil — protests across the country, promises from politicians on both sides and cases of violence, including the deadly bombing of a Birmingham abortion clinic in 1998.
Archeologists dig artifacts from old plantation site on Redstone Arsenal

Archeologists and volunteers on Redstone Arsenal Friday were digging, documenting and photographing items they unearthed on land that has served humans as ancient hunting grounds, home to an antebellum plantation and lastly a Black-owned farm before becoming part of Huntsville’s federal and military base. Starting in late November, the...
Stormy pattern for Alabama through Wednesday

Rain and storms will be in the forecast for parts of Alabama on and off through Wednesday, and some of those storms could be severe. There will be a Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather along the Gulf Coast -- including the Mobile area -- today. Then the southern half of Alabama will also face another round of severe weather on Tuesday, possibly Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
NFL playoffs: Philadelphia runs over New York

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the NFL playoffs the same way they ended the regular season – by beating the New York Giants. But the Eagles’ 38-7 victory on Saturday night came in a much more dominating way than Philadelphia’s 22-16 win on Jan. 8 over their NFC East rivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Unity in short supply at Alabama Democratic Party gathering

The Alabama Democratic Party’s executive committee meeting began Saturday with a call for unity, but was quickly marred by in-fighting over conflicting bylaws. “We cannot and we will not succeed unless we move together, unified as a party,” Tyna Davis, Montgomery County chair who presided over the meeting, said at its start.
EPA strategy for Alabama landfill fire: Smother it in dirt

There’s now more than just smoke hanging around the site of an underground landfill fire near Birmingham. In the two days since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed up to take control of the scene, the area has been abuzz with EPA trucks, bulldozers and excavators moving in to begin putting out the fire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Another severe weather setup taking shape next week

The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
MOBILE, AL
