‘Christmas in January’: Alabama’s Santa and Mrs. Clauses flock to the beach
Wayne Smith spent Saturday serving hamburgers and cheeseburgers with onion rings and fries, milk shakes, cake slices and probably a few cookies to a large group of guests with white bushy beards packing plenty of Ho, Ho, Ho’s. “It’s like Christmas in January,” said Smith, a server at Sunliner...
Record number of tornadoes in Alabama in 2022 - and so far in 2023
If you thought there have been a lot of tornadoes in Alabama lately -- you were right. The National Weather Service in Birmingham released preliminary tornado numbers for 2022 this weekend and has documented 98 twisters across the state. That puts 2022 at No. 2 on the list for the...
On Roe’s would-be 50th, here’s what reproductive rights look like in Alabama
Fifty years ago, on Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court in a case known as Roe v. Wade granted the right to an abortion. It was a decision that allowed autonomy over pregnancy, but triggered decades of political turmoil — protests across the country, promises from politicians on both sides and cases of violence, including the deadly bombing of a Birmingham abortion clinic in 1998.
Alabama concealed carry permit sales plummet; counties look to replace dollars
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
Iconic rocket at Alabama rest stop to be taken down, NASA says
The NASA rocket that towers at the north Alabama welcome center on Interstate 65 will be taken down, the space agency and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center said in a statement Friday night. It’s the final verdict on a long-running issue of how best to deal with the deteriorating...
16th Street Baptist, 4 other Alabama churches among 35 receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial...
Properties across Alabama linked to multi-million dollar federal sports book case
Several properties that make up Trussville’s downtown entertainment district are listed in a 114-count indictment surrounding what federal prosecutors called an illegal sports betting organization that raked in hundreds of millions in collected gambling debts over several years. Earlier this month a federal grand jury indicted 11 men -...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Archeologists dig artifacts from old plantation site on Redstone Arsenal
Archeologists and volunteers on Redstone Arsenal Friday were digging, documenting and photographing items they unearthed on land that has served humans as ancient hunting grounds, home to an antebellum plantation and lastly a Black-owned farm before becoming part of Huntsville’s federal and military base. Starting in late November, the...
Stormy pattern for Alabama through Wednesday
Rain and storms will be in the forecast for parts of Alabama on and off through Wednesday, and some of those storms could be severe. There will be a Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather along the Gulf Coast -- including the Mobile area -- today. Then the southern half of Alabama will also face another round of severe weather on Tuesday, possibly Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
Blacks, women, underrepresented on Alabama’s appointed boards, commissions
Blacks and women are underrepresented on appointed boards and commissions in Alabama, according to the numbers in a report compiled by the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts. The report, released Jan. 6, is an update of one compiled about every two years by the Examiners Department. It includes...
East Alabama rollover crash kills woman, 21, and 18-year-old from Georgia
Two people were killed in a Thursday-afternoon crash in east Alabama. Alabama State Troopers identified one of the victims as 21-year-old Brittney D. Hayes of Piedmont. The second fatality victim was 18 years old and from Georgia, but troopers don’t release the names of teens. The single-vehicle wreck happened...
NFL playoffs: Philadelphia runs over New York
The Philadelphia Eagles opened the NFL playoffs the same way they ended the regular season – by beating the New York Giants. But the Eagles’ 38-7 victory on Saturday night came in a much more dominating way than Philadelphia’s 22-16 win on Jan. 8 over their NFC East rivals.
Mobile man revoked bond under Aniah’s Law, accused of murder in Mississippi
The Mobile man who is being held without bond following an Aniah’s Law hearing on Thursday, faces a murder charge in Mississippi stemming from a parking lot shooting that occurred a few months before he allegedly shot four people at a downtown Mobile club and was a participant in a shooting at Walmart store on the I-65 Beltline.
Unity in short supply at Alabama Democratic Party gathering
The Alabama Democratic Party’s executive committee meeting began Saturday with a call for unity, but was quickly marred by in-fighting over conflicting bylaws. “We cannot and we will not succeed unless we move together, unified as a party,” Tyna Davis, Montgomery County chair who presided over the meeting, said at its start.
EPA strategy for Alabama landfill fire: Smother it in dirt
There’s now more than just smoke hanging around the site of an underground landfill fire near Birmingham. In the two days since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed up to take control of the scene, the area has been abuzz with EPA trucks, bulldozers and excavators moving in to begin putting out the fire.
Alabama residents can get replacement SNAP benefits after Autauga tornado
Recipients of SNAP benefits who lost food items in the Jan. 12 tornadoes may be eligible for free replacements. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for recipients who “experienced storm-related food losses” in the six affected counties – Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.
Another severe weather setup taking shape next week
The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
