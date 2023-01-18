Read full article on original website
WBOC
WBOC
Future Uncertain for 95-year-old Downtown Salisbury Building
SALISBURY, Md. - Overlooking the Wicomico River in Salisbury stands a sentinel. In fact, literally a sentinel at one point. The building at 115 South Division Street was built in 1928 and housed the Salisbury Fire Department Headquarters and kept downtown safe for 80 years. "When you situated downtown here,...
WBOC
Salisbury Needs Help Naming "Rail Trail"
SALISBURY, Md. - The city is asking the public to submit name ideas for a new community trail project. According to the City of Salisbury's Facebook page, construction has begun on the first phase of the "Rail Trail" and they are taking submissions to choose an official name. The city...
WBOC
Partial Collapse at TidalHealth Parking Garage
SALISBURY, Md. - A partial collapse of a parking garage took place Sunday morning at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. According to hospital officials, the incident took place in the employee parking garage, Garage A, around 3:45 Sunday morning. A hospital spokesperson said a car hit a wall inside the garage at a high rate of speed which caused a limited failure of a section of the garage.
firststateupdate.com
One Injured In Rollover Crash North Of Smyrna
Just before 3:15 Saturday morning rescue crews from the Clayton Fire Company, Kent County Medics, American Legion Ambulance Service, and Trooper 4 were dispatched to the 700 block of Blackbird Forest Road, north of Smyrna, for reports of a rollover crash with ejection. Crews en route were told that a...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: 6th suspect arrested in dogfighting probe; 4 more dogs rescued
Four more dogs have been rescued in Sussex County as part of a continuing investigation into dog-fighting. The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare said Friday that the dogs were found at the home of a Laurel man who was believed to be at a Seaford property when five people were arrested on dog-fighting charges earlier this month. Two of the dogs were found chained up in the woods behind the home, and had injuries consistent with fighting.
starpublications.online
Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal investigating Laurel fire
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a commercial structure in downtown Laurel, Delaware on January 18, 2023. The incident, reported shortly before 1:00 A.M., occurred in the 100 block of East Market Street Laurel, Delaware. The Laurel Fire Department arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire. Several surrounding structures were damaged by the fire. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
tjrwrestling.net
Donation Fund Set Up For Jay Briscoe’s Family Following His Death
A donation fund has been set up for the family of Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away earlier this week. It was on January 17th, 2023 when the news came out that ROH Hall of Famer and Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe in a car accident that took place in Laurel, Delaware.
WBOC
Irish Mikes Owner Responds to Criticism
DOVER, Del.- A popular downtown pub is getting some unwanted attention. Now, the owner has decided to speak out. Dover city council suspended Irish Mikes' license in 2021. During that year the Dover Police Department (DPD) responded to more than 35 public disturbance calls to the establishment. The bar owner,...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County fire departments prep for new development
These days, it feels like every week someone is proposing, breaking ground on or finishing up a new community in Worcester County, especially in the northern end. The Worcester County Planning Commission, one of the entities that signs off on such developments, has taken notice of this trend and what it means for fire and EMS infrastructure.
WBOC
Wicomico, Parkside High School Under Shelter in Place Following Threatening Note
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Two Wicomico County high schools are under a shelter-in-place after threatening notes were found on Friday. County Public School officials say that staff at Parkside High School and Wicomico High School are working with the "Safe Schools" team and law enforcement to investigation the notes. Officials say...
WBOC
We Get Details On The Upcoming Ocean City Blood Drive From The Blood Bank Of Delmarva
We're always hearing about a financial crisis or a weather crisis. But the unsung problem is the blood crisis. We're getting a primer on the Ocean City Blood Drive, an important and impactful tradition supplying Delmarva with vital supplies.
WBOC
Arrest Takes Thousands of Illegal Pills off Salisbury Streets
Salsibury, MD- Investigators with the Wicomico County's Sheriff's Office report seizing 7,440 Zolpidem pills, and 4,700 Diazepam pills with the arrest of Chad Gerhart. Zolpiderm is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. Deputies say they were first alerted in December 2022, by Homeland Security, about an international package sent to...
WBOC
Another Arrested, Four More Dogs Rescued in Seaford Dog Fighting Ring
LAUREL, Del.- Another person has been arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford. The Delaware Division of Public Health says that 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel has been charged with three felony counts related to dog fighting and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Jacobs is currently...
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Smyrna man
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Smyrna man. We’re told 33-year-old James Wheeler has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, burglary, and assault charges stemming from an incident that happened Wednesday evening in Magnolia. Wheeler is approximately 5’8″, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has teardrop tattoos next to his right eye and script tattoos on his right arm. Police say his current whereabouts are unknown but he frequents the Magnolia and Camden areas.
WGMD Radio
Delmarva Fox Squirrel Recovery and Species Restoration in Sussex County
During 2022, Delmarva fox squirrels have been relocated to 3 new home areas in Sussex County – Assawoman Wildlife Area, Redden State Forest and Trap Pond State Park. Two other areas with Delmarva fox squirrel populations are Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area. DNREC began translocating Delmarva fox squirrels captured from robust populations in Maryland to southern Delaware in 2020. Additional translocations from Maryland to Trap Pond and Redden State Forest are planned for this spring. While no longer on the endangered list, hunting of Delmarva fox squirrels is prohibited. However, there is a Delaware hunting season for the more common Eastern gray squirrel.
starpublications.online
State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Laurel late yesterday afternoon that resulted in the deaths of two people. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:09 p.m., a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same vicinity. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in her lane, crossed the center line, and entered the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500. This resulted in a head-on collision between the two pickup trucks in the eastbound lane.
Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man
The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating 33-year-old James Wheeler of Smyrna, Delaware. Wheeler currently has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, […] The post Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WGMD Radio
Two Central Delaware Teen Girls Arrested in Wilmington for Stealing Vehicle
Two teen girls–one from Magnolia and the other from Milford–are charged in connection with a motor vehicle theft that occurred overnight in Wilmington. Police also arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington. Just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to the Wawa on Ogletown Stanton Road in Wilmington and learned that a 21-year-old woman parked her car in front of the store and went inside while leaving the vehicle unlocked and running. As she returned, she saw that it was missing. Police determined that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers then found the stolen vehicle in the area of northbound I-95 and Frawley Stadium. They found the two girls and Elam-Coursey hiding in the marsh near the location of the stolen vehicle. Police arrested the three without incident and charged them with the following crimes:
Ankle monitor leads to 6th man charged for dog fighting
An ankle monitor led to the arrest of the sixth man who has been charged with animal cruelty and more in a Seaford dog fighting case. The Office of Animal Welfare and state police raided a Seaford resident Jan. 8 and charged five men then. The officers rescued 14 animals that day. One died and five required medical care. Four ... Read More
