Brookings, SD

KELOLAND TV

Power outages in SW Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
IVANHOE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: Emily’s Hope & 988

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since leaving her long broadcasting career with KELOLAND Media group just a few months ago, Angela Kennecke has devoted her time to her non-profit, Emily’s Hope. Through the organization she’s raising awareness on the dangers of fentanyl and addictions. On this episode...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another round of winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Songbird Kombucha selling fast in cans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer after the pandemic hit, a Sioux Falls couple decided to start making their own kombucha. Now less than three years later, Songbird Kombucha is taking off in a big way all over southeastern KELOLAND. “The really great thing about kombucha is it’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota

The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fresh snow in southern KELOLAND is making roads slick this morning. Early morning roads are snow packed and difficult to travel south of Sioux Falls. Rural roads are drifting with 15-30 mph winds in southern KELOLAND. Slippery and wet roads are the main...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD receives large pork donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mykxlg.com

Watertown School District Announces the 2023-24 Certified and Classified Staff of the Year

The Watertown School District held an awards ceremony for the Classified Staff and Certified Staff of the year. Dr. Jeff Danielsen, Superintendent, and Derek Barrios, Assistant Superintendent presented during the ceremony. Thanks to BISCO, each nominee received $25 in Chamber Bucks and $50 in Chamber Bucks for the two winners. Each nominee was presented a plaque with their Chamber Bucks.
WATERTOWN, SD
kelo.com

Another day, another night of fog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Dense fog is quickly redeveloping this evening The Sioux Falls National Weather Service reminds drivers the fog may lead to slippery areas on untreated roads. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect into Sunday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Brookings’ first medical cannabis dispensary a family affair

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot has changed since their first inception of what a medical dispensary might look like in Brookings. But Cannabis Connection has been open for a couple of months now, and it’s management said their customer base is growing. Glenn Jungemann only joked...
BROOKINGS, SD
q957.com

Candles sold at Ross Stores recalled for combusting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Candles sold at Ross Stores are being recalled. The Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break. Ross received five reports of the issue so far. One of them resulting in a minor injury. The recall involves 5,800 red Spiced Apple & Rosewood and white Cedarwood & Cove scented candles. Anyone with the recalled candles can return them to Ross for a full refund.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pigeon605.com

Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip

This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Take a look at the top 20 home sales of 2022, including No. 1 at $5M

For the past few years, we’ve published an annual list of homes in the Sioux Falls area that sold for $1 million or more. It started with 12 homes in 2018 and grew to 53 homes in 2021. Last year, there were 74 homes at or above the million-dollar mark in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, so we’re changing the list to the top 20 sales. That covers homes that sold for more than $1.4 million.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

