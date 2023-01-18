Read full article on original website
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Power outages in SW Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
Inside KELOLAND: Emily’s Hope & 988
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since leaving her long broadcasting career with KELOLAND Media group just a few months ago, Angela Kennecke has devoted her time to her non-profit, Emily’s Hope. Through the organization she’s raising awareness on the dangers of fentanyl and addictions. On this episode...
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
Songbird Kombucha selling fast in cans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer after the pandemic hit, a Sioux Falls couple decided to start making their own kombucha. Now less than three years later, Songbird Kombucha is taking off in a big way all over southeastern KELOLAND. “The really great thing about kombucha is it’s...
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fresh snow in southern KELOLAND is making roads slick this morning. Early morning roads are snow packed and difficult to travel south of Sioux Falls. Rural roads are drifting with 15-30 mph winds in southern KELOLAND. Slippery and wet roads are the main...
Feeding SD receives large pork donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
New head coach Jimmy Rogers outlines plans for future of SDSU football
SDSU officially introduced its new head football coach Friday morning.
Watertown School District Announces the 2023-24 Certified and Classified Staff of the Year
The Watertown School District held an awards ceremony for the Classified Staff and Certified Staff of the year. Dr. Jeff Danielsen, Superintendent, and Derek Barrios, Assistant Superintendent presented during the ceremony. Thanks to BISCO, each nominee received $25 in Chamber Bucks and $50 in Chamber Bucks for the two winners. Each nominee was presented a plaque with their Chamber Bucks.
Another day, another night of fog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Dense fog is quickly redeveloping this evening The Sioux Falls National Weather Service reminds drivers the fog may lead to slippery areas on untreated roads. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect into Sunday morning.
Brookings’ first medical cannabis dispensary a family affair
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot has changed since their first inception of what a medical dispensary might look like in Brookings. But Cannabis Connection has been open for a couple of months now, and it’s management said their customer base is growing. Glenn Jungemann only joked...
Candles sold at Ross Stores recalled for combusting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Candles sold at Ross Stores are being recalled. The Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break. Ross received five reports of the issue so far. One of them resulting in a minor injury. The recall involves 5,800 red Spiced Apple & Rosewood and white Cedarwood & Cove scented candles. Anyone with the recalled candles can return them to Ross for a full refund.
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip
This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
Take a look at the top 20 home sales of 2022, including No. 1 at $5M
For the past few years, we’ve published an annual list of homes in the Sioux Falls area that sold for $1 million or more. It started with 12 homes in 2018 and grew to 53 homes in 2021. Last year, there were 74 homes at or above the million-dollar mark in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, so we’re changing the list to the top 20 sales. That covers homes that sold for more than $1.4 million.
