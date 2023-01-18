The COVID-19 lockdowns were a strange time for all of us—including Jennifer Garner, who was willing to do just about anything to keep her kids entertained. In the latest installment of Garner's perfectly chaotic Instagram posts, the 50-year-old actress gave her followers an inside look at her quarantine life, which involved her dressing up as classic children's literature character Strega Nona for the amusement of her kiddos.

23 HOURS AGO