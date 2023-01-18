ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

60 Minutes Of Your Favorite, Craziest Cats | The Dodo

A cat who looks like a dinosaur! One who loves yoga! A rescue you don’t wanna miss! Sit back, relax and enjoy a full hour of our favorite cat stories!. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz.
Cat Carries Around Baby Potatoes In His Mouth | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Watch this cat carry around baby potatoes in his mouth like they're his babies!. Special thanks to Loki & Danielle! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/lokidoestricks. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us...
Boy Grows Up With Golden Retriever And Corgi | The Dodo

Boy grows up with a golden retriever and corgi — and he gives them hugs every night before bed ❤️. Keep up with Maui: https://thedo.do/maui_thegoldenpup and Ruby: http://thedo.do/rubythecorgi on Instagram. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M.
Jennifer Garner Transforms Into Uncanny Strega Nona in Throwback Instagram Video

The COVID-19 lockdowns were a strange time for all of us—including Jennifer Garner, who was willing to do just about anything to keep her kids entertained. In the latest installment of Garner's perfectly chaotic Instagram posts, the 50-year-old actress gave her followers an inside look at her quarantine life, which involved her dressing up as classic children's literature character Strega Nona for the amusement of her kiddos.
Rare Footage of Disney World Ride Leaves Fans Horrified

TikTok users can't unsee a viral video taken from inside of Disney World's Rock 'n' Rollercoaster, which is usually pitch black when riders go through it. The rare video footage is recirculating on the video-sharing app, as fans are completely shocked—and terrified—of what the inside of the super-fast coaster aclooks like.
19-Year-Old Lab Is Rescued From The Shelter | The Dodo Foster Diaires

Couple rescue a 19-year-old lab and quickly celebrate every holiday — watch her open up tons of presents ❤️. Keep up with The PAWerful Rescue's amazing work on Instagram: https://thedo.do/thePAWerfulrescue and YouTube: https://thedo.do/ThePawerfulRescue. Check out Lauren's foster work on Instagram: https://thedo.do/dallasanimalfoster. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...

