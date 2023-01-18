ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bustle

Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross Necklace For $197,453

Another day, another brush with iconic fashion pieces for Kim Kardashian. The billionaire purchased a necklace once worn by the late Princess Diana, according to TMZ. The necklace, known as the Attallah Cross, is adorned with diamonds and square-cut amethysts and hangs on a long string of pearls. Kardashian reportedly bought the necklace for $197,453 at a Sotheby’s auction on Jan. 18, a higher price tag than the $144,000 estimate Forbes reported in December. Bustle received confirmation that Kardashian did buy the necklace.
Page Six

Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’

Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
netflixjunkie.com

“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Purchases Necklace Worn by Princess Diana at Sotheby's Auction

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Royal Family, getting her hands on a pendant worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The reality star outbid three others on a cross-shaped necklace via a representative at the auction house’s “Royal and Noble” sale that took place on Wednesday night. The final bid was at £163,800 GBP (approximately $202,000 USD), which was more than double the estimated price.
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
netflixjunkie.com

UNDIVIDED SUPPORT! Princess Diana’s Biographer Reveals the Huge Contrast Between Prince Harry and the Late Royal

The royal sentiment says that Prince Harry has followed in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana by writing his memoir, Spare. In 1992, Andrew Morton shook the royal family by releasing a book titled Diana: Her True Story. The sensational biography touched upon the unheard incidents of the former Princess of Wales’ life, including her rocky marriage with then Prince Charles, the presence of Camilla Parker Bowles, and her bulimia.
In Style

Prince Harry's First Texts With Meghan Markle Had a "Bizarre" Tie to Princess Diana

While Prince Harry has aired more royal dirty laundry over the last few months to last us a lifetime (thanks to the releases of his docuseries, tell-all interviews, and memoir, Spare), he’s also given us tons of sweet insight into his relationship with his late mother, Princess Diana. Harry’s latest reveal? That Diana actually played a “bizarre” role in his initial meeting with now-wife Meghan Markle.

