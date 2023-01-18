Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton Wears 1 Specific Piece of Jewelry in the Most Unique Way — Just Like Princess Diana
When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she inherited many spectacular pieces of jewelry that once belonged to Princess Diana.
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana’s favourite perfume – and how it helped him process her death
Naturally, in Prince Harry’s new autobiography Spare, he shares recollections of his late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales. Given how smell is intrinsically linked to memory, it’s not that surprising that her favourite perfume comes up. Naming First by Van Cleef & Arpels – a floral fragrance...
Bustle
Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross Necklace For $197,453
Another day, another brush with iconic fashion pieces for Kim Kardashian. The billionaire purchased a necklace once worn by the late Princess Diana, according to TMZ. The necklace, known as the Attallah Cross, is adorned with diamonds and square-cut amethysts and hangs on a long string of pearls. Kardashian reportedly bought the necklace for $197,453 at a Sotheby’s auction on Jan. 18, a higher price tag than the $144,000 estimate Forbes reported in December. Bustle received confirmation that Kardashian did buy the necklace.
epicstream.com
Princess Diana Shock: Prince Harry Reportedly Felt His Late Mother Was Blocking King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla’s Wedding Following Several Delays
Prince William and Prince Harry have a wonderful relationship with their stepmom, Queen Consort Camilla. But this wasn’t always the case. In fact, the brothers still struggled to come to terms with King Charles settling down with Queen Consort Camilla up until their wedding day. Table of contents. Prince...
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
netflixjunkie.com
“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Purchases Necklace Worn by Princess Diana at Sotheby's Auction
Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Royal Family, getting her hands on a pendant worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The reality star outbid three others on a cross-shaped necklace via a representative at the auction house’s “Royal and Noble” sale that took place on Wednesday night. The final bid was at £163,800 GBP (approximately $202,000 USD), which was more than double the estimated price.
King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found
Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
What Happened to Princess Diana Jewels as Kim Kardashian Linked to Necklace
With Kim Kardashian purchasing one of Diana's dazzling pendants, Newsweek looks at where key pieces in the princess' collection have ended up.
msn.com
Prince Harry Believed Princess Diana's Death Was A 'Staged Accident' In Order For Her To Run Away From Royal Life
After it was revealed that Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, Prince Harry tried really hard to think it was just a nightmare. Prince Harry, 38, and Prince William, 40, were staying at their grandparents in Scotland when they heard the news about their mother.
Prince Harry's decision to reveal the layouts of palaces in 'Spare' may prove 'dangerous' for the royal family: report
A former head of protection for the royals told The Telegraph that "only a fool would reveal this kind of detail about the royals' inner sanctums."
Prince Harry's Interviews Made Him Millions But Cost Him His Reputation
Prince Harry is days away from the release of his long-awaited memoir after an Oprah Winfrey interview and a six-hour Netflix documentary.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
netflixjunkie.com
UNDIVIDED SUPPORT! Princess Diana’s Biographer Reveals the Huge Contrast Between Prince Harry and the Late Royal
The royal sentiment says that Prince Harry has followed in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana by writing his memoir, Spare. In 1992, Andrew Morton shook the royal family by releasing a book titled Diana: Her True Story. The sensational biography touched upon the unheard incidents of the former Princess of Wales’ life, including her rocky marriage with then Prince Charles, the presence of Camilla Parker Bowles, and her bulimia.
In Style
Prince Harry's First Texts With Meghan Markle Had a "Bizarre" Tie to Princess Diana
While Prince Harry has aired more royal dirty laundry over the last few months to last us a lifetime (thanks to the releases of his docuseries, tell-all interviews, and memoir, Spare), he’s also given us tons of sweet insight into his relationship with his late mother, Princess Diana. Harry’s latest reveal? That Diana actually played a “bizarre” role in his initial meeting with now-wife Meghan Markle.
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
