superhits1027.com
Forecaster says El Nino warmth could impact Iowa by end of growing season
AMES — Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm last week that dumped up to ten inches of snow, thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate...
superhits1027.com
Open houses set for this week, early February for joint comprehensive plan for Mason City, Clear Lake, Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY — Four open houses are scheduled for the next couple of weeks dealing with the joint comprehensive plan for Mason City, Clear Lake and the unincorporated areas of Cerro Gordo County. The joint plan will create plans for things like future development, transportation, recreation, infrastructure and renewable energy.
superhits1027.com
Bill would restrict smart phone use while driving in Iowa
DES MOINES — Backers of a bill that would require drivers to keep their hands off of their smart phones are hoping this is the year the bill becomes law. Iowa State Patrol Captain Todd Bailey says one out of five traffic deaths in the past five years can be linked to a distracted driver. “It’s extremely scary when you consider the speed issues that we’re dealing with, the following too close and you take all those factors into consideration, we have a reduction in response time by that driver in that vehicle and any type of added distraction or divided attention that you put in that car is basically going to create a recipe for disaster,” Bailey says.
superhits1027.com
Charles City man dead after single-vehicle accident
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in rural Floyd County on Monday. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Julius Bryant was traveling southbound in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue in rural Charles City at about 2:30 PM when he lost control on the ice and snowpacked road.
superhits1027.com
Wednesday January 25th Local Sports
CLEAR LAKE — The #3/3A Clear Lake boys cruised to a 64-23 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at home in North Central Conference basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Travaughn Luyobya and Titan Schmitt each had 13 while Gavin Anderson came off the bench to contribute 11 points to lead Clear Lake, as the Lions improve to 11-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference. Clear Lake travels to St. Edmond on Friday night.
superhits1027.com
New state campaign to focus on education about fake pills, fentanyl
DES MOINES — The state is launching an advertising campaign targeting children, teens and parents to educate them about the deadly dangers of counterfeit pills and fentanyl. State Medical Director Robert Kruse says the two-fold messaging is designed to reach children as young as five years old, middle and high schoolers, as well as adults. “There’s television spots, a lot of high-profile social media placements on Facebook and Instagram to really bring up and enhance awareness of counterfeit pills among Iowans in that age group,” Kruse says. “In addition, we have another part including messaging targeted towards teens and young adults through YouTube and other targeted ad banners on mobile applications.”
superhits1027.com
Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance
DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
superhits1027.com
Third attempt at ban on ‘gay panic defense’ in Iowa courts
DES MOINES — An Iowa House subcommittee has again advanced a bill to ban what’s been called the “gay panic defense.” It would prevent defendants charged with a violent crime from claiming temporary insanity because they discovered the victim was gay, lesbian or transgender. The bill...
superhits1027.com
Farm group asks FTC to investigate egg ‘price collusion’
DES MOINES — A national farmers’ advocacy group is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the possibility of price collusion between major egg producers. Eggs now average more than $4 a dozen nationally. Iowa reflects the trend, where a dozen eggs cost more than two-and-a-half times what they did a year ago.
superhits1027.com
Suspect arrested in Charles City nine months after Arizona killing
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 24-year suspect in an Arizona homicide who’s been the target of a manhunt for nearly nine months has been arrested in Charles City, where he’s been jailed and his bond set at $1 million while awaiting extradition back to Tucson. Federal marshals...
superhits1027.com
GOP lawmakers approve governor’s ‘school choice’ plan and Reynolds will sign it into law today
DES MOINES — Most Republicans in the Iowa legislature have voted for Governor Kim Reynolds’ top 2023 priority — a bill that will provide state-funded accounts for the parents of private school students. After five and a half hours of debate, the bill cleared the House on...
superhits1027.com
December unemployment rate unchanged
DES MOINES — The state unemployment rate held steady at 3.1% in December. Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend says there were some positive signs as the year wrapped up. “Iowa employers added 2,400 jobs in December — we’ve had 10, out of 12 months of job growth, over 2022. That’s a good sign,” Townsend says. “Added 34,200 jobs over the past year. So that’s also a good sign. We have 45,600 Iowans working now that we didn’t have in 2021.”
superhits1027.com
Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register pleads guilty
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of pocketing over $3000 out of a local store’s cash register has pleaded guilty. A criminal complaint accused 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm in November totaling $3350. Rosenmeyer was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
superhits1027.com
Mason City man pleads guilty to possessing firearm as felon after September gunfire incident
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in September after an incident of gunfire has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington at about 4:12 AM on September 4th. On arrival, they found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with the man being transported to the hospital by medics.
superhits1027.com
Reynolds signs school voucher bill for private school students
DES MOINES — Less than 12 hours after the bill cleared the legislature, Governor Reynolds late this morning signed the bill that will provide state-funded accounts for the parents of private school students. By 2025, all private school parents in Iowa, regardless of income, would get state money to cover private school expenses.
superhits1027.com
Governor’s ‘school choice’ plan likely to get House, Senate vote soon
DES MOINES — This could be a pivotal week for Governor Kim Reynolds’ top legislative priority. Speaker Pat Grassley has said the goal is for the House “to take some level of action” on the governor’s new bill to give state money over the next two years to low income parents sending kids to private school. In year three, all private school parents could apply for the state payment.
superhits1027.com
Bill addressing domestic abuse assault charges clears House panel
DES MOINES — A House committee has passed legislation that supporters say would equalize Iowa’s criminal sentencing guidelines. Representative Ann Meyer of Fort Dodge says when defendants accused of domestic abuse assault are sentenced, current law says any related conviction or deferred judgment in the past 12 years — in any state — may to be taken into consideration. “When determining whether the current violation is a second or subsequent offense,” Meyer says. That’s not the guideline in drug-related cases, when all previous conviction may be considered.
superhits1027.com
Bill would exempt child care workers’ pay from state income taxes
DES MOINES — Iowans paid to work in registered child care centers would not have to pay state taxes on that income if a bill introduced in the Iowa House becomes law. Brad Hartkopf of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry says his group supports the bill. “We certainly don’t think there’s a silver bullet out there to address child care, but we think this could make a difference.”
