The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Posts Racist Remarks and 90 Day Fans Want Her FIRED
Angela Deem’s explosive tantrum at the Tell All Part 1, numerous fans have called for her firing. She is crass, unstable, and has made it very clear — through words and actions — that she does not respect anyone. But is Angela also racist?. Some viewers might...
Find Out Which ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Couples Are Still Together
Still together or split? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 brought the drama, and 90 Day Fiancé couples Kimberly “Kim” Menzies and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh and Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween ended the show with cliffhangers in their story lines.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Delivered Details Behind Michael Cheating On Angela, With A Shocking Result
The latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all revealed what happened when Michael cheated on Angela.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder
If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'
According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
realitytitbit.com
Who is Jamal dating from 90 Day Fiance and what’s the age difference?
Jamal revealed he’s dating someone on 90 Day Fiance. As a result of the big shocker, viewers are wondering whether they’re still together and how old he is in comparison to his new girlfriend. A month ago, Kim Menzies’ son Jamal walked in as one of the cast’s...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Is Steffy Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' heroine Steffy Forrester is a popular character from the CBS soap opera.
SheKnows
We Should’ve Seen It Coming — But Didn’t! Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Has Someone Fighting Even Harder for Her Than Bill
Like The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Steffy and Finn, we went into Sheila’s hearings with a few assumptions firmly in place. Like fans, we found ourselves thinking, “Even if Steffy and Finn don’t testify against Sheila, surely she’ll still wind up behind bars. After all… she broke out of prison!”
Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama
TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy
Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
Unmasked: Captain Lee Exposes How Some ‘Below Deck’ Crew & Guests ‘Morph’ Into ‘Monsters’ for the Camera
Captain Lee Rosbach says some 'Below Deck' crew and guests suddenly morph into 'monsters' when cameras start rolling.
Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”
Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
90 Day Fiance’s Shaeeda Sween’s Net Worth Might Surprise You: Find Out How She Makes a Living
Working woman! 90 Day Fiancé star Shaeeda Sween has an impressive net worth despite leaving her yoga business behind in Trinidad to start over new with husband Bilal Hazziez. During season 9 of the reality show, the couple had several arguments about finances. While he hasn’t disclosed how much money he has, Bilal also played a prank on Shaeeda when she first came to the United States. After picking her up from the airport, he took her to his childhood home – which is in poor condition – instead of the nicer house he currently owns to see how she would react.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.
For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval
After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
