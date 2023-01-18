Read full article on original website
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers preparing plan to avert debt-ceiling crisis
WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is preparing a plan to defuse a looming crisis over the nation's debt ceiling by changing it from a fixed dollar amount a percentage of national economic output, the group's top Republican said on Sunday.
Mace says abortion is why Republicans didn’t get a larger House majority
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said she thinks abortion is the reason why Republicans did not pick up a larger majority in the House, urging lawmakers to find middle ground on the issue. “It’s the reason we didn’t get more of a majority,” Mace said to Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday. “We…
Manchin: It’s a mistake to ‘not negotiate’ with Republicans on debt ceiling
At issue is whether Congress will require spending cuts before raising the debt limit.
