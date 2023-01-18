ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson replacing Kevon Looney in Warriors' Thursday lineup

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is replacing Kevon Looney in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Thompson is back in action after sitting out Monday on the second end of a back-to-back. In three games since Stephen Curry returned, Thompson has averaged 23.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 5.3 3-pointers while shooting 47.3% on field goals and 50.0% form beyond the arc.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Deandre Ayton (illness) downgraded to questionable for Phoenix Saturday night

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Ayton is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has downgraded him to questionable just over 8 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET start time. If Ayton sits, Bismack Biyombo would likely start down low.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) out Saturday for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, they are going to hold Bogdanovic out due to right knee injury management, as they don't want him to be overextended. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Chicago.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Golden State's Stephen Curry (hip) not listed on Sunday's injury report

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry (hip) is available for Sunday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. Curry is expected to suit up after he was given the night off on Friday. In a matchup against a Nets' team allowing 47.1 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Curry to score 44.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) questionable on Friday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Young is dealing with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Knicks. Young's Friday...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo starting for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management) on Friday

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo will start at shooting guard after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 28.2 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's Friday projection includes 11.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) available for Mavericks on Friday night

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is active for Friday's game versus the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an ankle sprain, Hardaway Jr. will make his return to the court. In 30.3 expected minutes, our models project Hardaway Jr. to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Hardaway...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James has recently played through his questionable designations with ankle soreness. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.1 FanDuel points. James' Sunday projection includes 29.8 points, 7.9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Boston's Robert Williams (knee) out for remainder of Saturday's contest

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Williams has been ruled out after Boston's center suffered a left knee hyperextension. Expect Grant Williams to see more playing time while Williams is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 1071.5 minutes this season...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Chris Paul (hip) out again for Suns on Saturday

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Paul is dealing with right hip soreness. He entered the weekend with a questionable tag, and now more than 8 hours ahead of scheduled tipoff, he has been ruled out of action once again. Expect another start at the point for Damion Lee.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Immanuel Quickley (knee) downgraded to questionable for Knicks on Sunday

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Quickley was left off the initial injury report. However, he has now been added as questionable just 5 hours before scheduled tipoff because of a sore left knee. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 6 p.m. ET start.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) available for Nuggets on Friday night

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray will suit up at home after Denver's guard was listed as probable with foot and ankle inflammation. In 31.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 33.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 19.1...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Clippers starting Paul George (hamstring) on Friday, Norman Powell to bench

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George will make his 32nd start this season after the 32-year old missed one game for hamstring injury management purposes. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 37.7 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) out for Monday

The Detroit Pistons have ruled out center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stewart has been ruled out of Monday's game, but is considered to be day-to-day with his shoulder injury and could be back after missing just a single game. His absence could get Jalen Duren back in the Pistons' starting five.
DETROIT, MI

