Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Harris rallies against GOP push to roll back abortion rights
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris railed against efforts in Washington and in Republican-led states to restrict abortion on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, invoking fundamental American values such as freedom to make the case for protecting abortion access despite the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate constitutional protections for it.
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit
Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge.
