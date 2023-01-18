Read full article on original website
WCVB
Search for missing central Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee continues
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have resumed their search for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen 11 days ago leaving her Brookfield home. State police tweeted shortly after 11:40 a.m. Saturday that they were searching a large wooded area near Tee's home and along Route 9 and Route 148.
Jackknifed tractor trailer in Charlton prompts hourslong lane closures
CHARLTON, Mass. — Officials say it will be hours before a tractor trailer can be removed from a Worcester County highway after a multi car crash caused it to jackknife Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the 84.8 mile marker on I-90 Westbound in Charlton around...
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike
Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
thisweekinworcester.com
State Police Investigate Fatal Mass Pike Crash on Thursday
AUBURN - Massachusetts State Police (MSP) are investigating a Thursday morning three-vehicle crash on the Mass Pike (I-90) that sent five people to local hospitals, one which later died. The right and middle lanes on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike were closed for around three hours. According to...
whdh.com
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
wgbh.org
One Black man says Worcester cops have stopped him more than 70 times
In late 2021, T.J. Juty was in his Mercedes SUV when a Worcester police officer pulled him over. Juty, who’s Black, runs a Worcester marketing company and was on his way to Union Station to catch a commuter train to Boston for a business meeting. But Juty never made the meeting.
nbcboston.com
Truck Crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
There was a crash early Thursday morning involving a box truck on Route 3 in Pembroke, Massachusetts. The wreck happened on the southbound side of the highway, near Exit 27. The truck appeared to crash into the woods by the road. Additional information wasn't immediately available, including details on any...
WCVB
One dead after crash that caused hours-long backup on Mass Pike
AUBURN, Mass. — One person died Thursday of injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash that tied up traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike for hours. Massachusetts State Police said the crash occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. on the Mass Pike in Auburn, near Exit 89. Troopers said their preliminary investigation...
Chicopee teenager arrested after police seize 4 firearms, including 2 ghost guns in Springfield
A juvenile was arrested Friday morning after officers seized four firearms, including two ghost guns.
Two-alarm fire displaces two residents, damages home in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Mass. — Two people escaped from a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged a Ludlow home on Saturday morning, fire officials said. At 6:23 a.m., firefighters responded to 26 Evergreen Circle for a report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames billowing from the first...
fallriverreporter.com
Several rooms damaged at Bristol County school as police investigate possible vandalism
Officials are investigating possible vandalism after several rooms at a Bristol County school were damaged recently. According to Chief Shawn Cronin it was discovered that there was flooding at Dighton Middle School that caused damage. On Friday, Dighton Police were notified by officials from Dighton Middle School that they discovered...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
mspnews.org
K9 TRACKS DOWN DOMESTIC ASSAULT SUSPECT IN HOLYOKE WOODS
Just after 6:15 PM Monday, Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper John Areche heard Holyoke Police Dispatch request K9 assistance to search for a domestic assault suspect who had fled from a residence on Kennedy Circle. Trooper Areche and his partner, Tucker, responded to the home within minutes and learned from Holyoke Officers that the suspect, a 33-year-old man had fled into the woods after reportedly strangling and threatening his girlfriend.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
23-Year-Old Ohio Man Killed In Auburn Crash
A 23-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, died Thursday morning, Jan. 19, following a multi-car crash in Auburn, officials said. The Ohio man, whose name was not released, was driving a 2013 Mazda VST east on Route 90 just before 7:30 a.m. when he sideswiped a 60-year-old man's CX5 from Sturbridge, Massachusetts State police said. The impact forced the Sturbridge man through a guardrail and down an embankment.
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
Driver Pulled From Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash On I-495 In Southborough
A driver had to be pulled from his tractor-trailer after it rolled over on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, officials said. The rollover crash was reported at Exit 59B on I-495 North in Southborough on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19, according to MassDOT on Twitter. Local crews responded...
whdh.com
Car catches fire during storm on Route 128 in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire during Friday’s winter storm on Route 128 in Wakefield. Firefighters were seen dousing a burning car with water. The car was badly damaged. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
