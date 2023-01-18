Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richmondobserver
’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards
ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
The State Port Pilot
Michael Jay “Mike” Phelps
Michael Jay “Mike” Phelps, 70, of Southport (Boiling Spring Lakes), North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a lengthy illness. Mike was born in DeFuniak Springs, Florida on April 26, 1952, to the late Henry Worden Phelps, Jr., and Vernell Floyd Phelps. To plant a...
NC couple nominated for 2 awards in Carolina Country Music Awards
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Carolina country music duo Walter Finley and April Dawn are looking forward to Saturday night. The couple was nominated for "Duo of the Year" for the third year in a row and "Country Tour of the Year" for the Carolina Country Music Awards.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
country1037fm.com
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
WECT
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
Harley Victoria Locklear, 24, was arrested and charged. The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Jan. 20 that Frank V. Brinkley has been named chief of police effective March 27. More shows, more diversity? Calls for variety increase as concert season approaches. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Who gets...
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The State Port Pilot
Mary Lou Coleman
Mary Lou Coleman, 92, former resident of Oak Island, passed on Sunday, January 9, 2023 in Belhaven, North Carolina. Mrs. Coleman was born in Southport on March 16, 1930. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The State Port Pilot
George Ratliff Johnson
George Ratliff Johnson, 69, of Winnabow, North Carolina passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was born on August 1, 1953, in Southport, North Carolina, son of the late Herbert and Florie Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Johnson and his sister-in-law, Velma Johnson.
The State Port Pilot
Eloise Morgan Randolph
Eloise Morgan Randolph of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on January 13, 2023 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina surrounded by her loving family. She was 83 years old. Eloise was born in Laurinburg, North Carolina, on January 29, 1939 to the late Angus McKinnon Morgan...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a traffic collision in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police avoid people to avoid the area and find an alternate route while...
WMBF
Police: Critical injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 378 in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a crash Friday evening involving a pedestrian along Highway 378. Conway Police Department said the crash happened between a single car and a pedestrian along Highway 379 near Mill Pond Road. Details are limited at this time, we will provide...
Police: Man was alone on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony when he fell to his death during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man who fell from a 15th-floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel during Hurricane Ian in September was outside on the balcony alone at the time of the fall, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest said video of the incident shows Markell […]
WMBF
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
bladenonline.com
Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County
**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.
wpde.com
28-year-old hit, killed by car on Highway 17 Bypass
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 17 Bypass Thursday morning. Blake Thompkins, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was struck by a car crossing the roadway, according to Horry County coroner Darris Fowler. Thompkins was hit at the intersection near...
The State Port Pilot
Caswell: Message in a bottle remains a mystery
When Bruce Gardner took his dog for a walk on Caswell Beach last week, he noticed something next to the beach access area that caught his eye. A unique, three-sided bottle with a triangular base was lying in the sand, and inside was a note all curled up and handwritten on brown stationery.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
Garage, camper catch fire Saturday morning in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said. A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have […]
WMBF
1 arrested in connection to deadly Highway 501 crash in Carolina Forest area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash Monday morning on Highway 501. Horry County Rescue Fire was called to the two-vehicle crash with entrapment just before 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle, which is near Gardner Lacy Road.
Comments / 0