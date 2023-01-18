ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick, NC

richmondobserver

’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards

ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Michael Jay “Mike” Phelps

Michael Jay “Mike” Phelps, 70, of Southport (Boiling Spring Lakes), North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a lengthy illness. Mike was born in DeFuniak Springs, Florida on April 26, 1952, to the late Henry Worden Phelps, Jr., and Vernell Floyd Phelps. To plant a...
SOUTHPORT, NC
country1037fm.com

If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina

If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The State Port Pilot

Mary Lou Coleman

Mary Lou Coleman, 92, former resident of Oak Island, passed on Sunday, January 9, 2023 in Belhaven, North Carolina. Mrs. Coleman was born in Southport on March 16, 1930. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
BELHAVEN, NC
The State Port Pilot

George Ratliff Johnson

George Ratliff Johnson, 69, of Winnabow, North Carolina passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was born on August 1, 1953, in Southport, North Carolina, son of the late Herbert and Florie Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Johnson and his sister-in-law, Velma Johnson.
WINNABOW, NC
The State Port Pilot

Eloise Morgan Randolph

Eloise Morgan Randolph of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on January 13, 2023 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina surrounded by her loving family. She was 83 years old. Eloise was born in Laurinburg, North Carolina, on January 29, 1939 to the late Angus McKinnon Morgan...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WMBF

Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
bladenonline.com

Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County

**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.
wpde.com

28-year-old hit, killed by car on Highway 17 Bypass

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 17 Bypass Thursday morning. Blake Thompkins, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was struck by a car crossing the roadway, according to Horry County coroner Darris Fowler. Thompkins was hit at the intersection near...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The State Port Pilot

Caswell: Message in a bottle remains a mystery

When Bruce Gardner took his dog for a walk on Caswell Beach last week, he noticed something next to the beach access area that caught his eye. A unique, three-sided bottle with a triangular base was lying in the sand, and inside was a note all curled up and handwritten on brown stationery.
CASWELL BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Garage, camper catch fire Saturday morning in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said. A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

