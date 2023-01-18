Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news
The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
BBC
James Jeggo: Australia midfielder joins Hibs on 18-month deal from Eupen
Australia midfielder James Jeggo has joined Hibernian on an 18-month deal, subject to international clearance. The 30-year-old arrives from Belgian club Eupen for an undisclosed fee. Jeggo won the Austrian Cup with Sturm Graz in 2018 and has also played in Greece with Aris. "Jimmy is a very good communicator,...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it. There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally. Haaland’s Premier League-leading...
BBC
Saturday's transfer gossip: Kane, Mount, Firmino, Reus, Bellingham, Souttar, Kiwior, Chambers
Manchester United are interested in bringing Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, to Old Trafford this summer. (Mail) Chelsea are stepping up attempts to agree a new contract with England midfielder Mason Mount in the face of the growing prospect of Liverpool trying to buy the 24-year-old this summer. (Guardian)
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
On paper, it’s a City win. Sadly, we don’t play on paper and this one is difficult to call. City played like Spurs in the first half on Thursday before paying like City for the second 45. We don’t need that again and we can’t afford to give Wolves a head start.
West Ham 2-0 Everton and other battles: football clockwatch – as it happened
Keep up with all the action on another busy Saturday of football, with Tim de Lisle
BBC
Nigel Owens: Ex-Test referee fears 'difficulty' for officials over new English tackle laws
Former international referee Nigel Owens says new tackle laws in English rugby from 1 July, 2023 will make life "difficult" for match officials. The tackle height will be lowered to the waist from next season for all levels apart from the Premiership and Championship. Welshman Owens also says "a huge...
Pep Guardiola’s ‘happy flowers’ set the ears of Manchester City burning
‘THE TEARS YOU CRY, I’LL DRIVE THEM ALL AWAY’. When a football manager grasps for an odd metaphor, it’s often a sign things are going a bit milky. Once Pep Guardiola wailed “we are a happy flowers team, I don’t want this”, the gong bath started filling. Here was some press conference wibble to match José Mourinho’s “little horse”, Arsène Wenger’s “prettiest wife”, Lord Ferg’s “better cow”, Rafa Benítez’s “facts”, Nigel Pearson’s “ostrich” and King Louis’s “$ex masochism”. And that time another Nigel, Adkins, when asked about being under pressure at Southampton, took to poetry in reciting the verses of The Man in the Glass by Dale Wimbrow.
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Podcast: Swans result, Sunderland v Middlesbrough & (un)EXCLUSIVE transfer chat!
The Swansea game was a bit shite after the red card wasn’t it; how do the lads feel about it all now, and what did they make of the Luke O’Nien apology posted on his social media following the match?. ARGH TRANSFERS; No not yet, there’s a referee...
BBC
EFL Week of Action: Fitness for mums & skateboarding refugees among clubs' community work
Football clubs have long been integral parts of the communities they represent. But their impact is not just limited to what happens on the pitch. Away from matchday, a wide range of initiatives are in place to help in the community - and clubs have been highlighting their work during the English Football League's Week of Action.
