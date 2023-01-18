ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news

The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
BBC

Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
BBC

James Jeggo: Australia midfielder joins Hibs on 18-month deal from Eupen

Australia midfielder James Jeggo has joined Hibernian on an 18-month deal, subject to international clearance. The 30-year-old arrives from Belgian club Eupen for an undisclosed fee. Jeggo won the Austrian Cup with Sturm Graz in 2018 and has also played in Greece with Aris. "Jimmy is a very good communicator,...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it. There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally. Haaland’s Premier League-leading...
SB Nation

Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
SB Nation

Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

On paper, it’s a City win. Sadly, we don’t play on paper and this one is difficult to call. City played like Spurs in the first half on Thursday before paying like City for the second 45. We don’t need that again and we can’t afford to give Wolves a head start.
The Guardian

Pep Guardiola’s ‘happy flowers’ set the ears of Manchester City burning

‘THE TEARS YOU CRY, I’LL DRIVE THEM ALL AWAY’. When a football manager grasps for an odd metaphor, it’s often a sign things are going a bit milky. Once Pep Guardiola wailed “we are a happy flowers team, I don’t want this”, the gong bath started filling. Here was some press conference wibble to match José Mourinho’s “little horse”, Arsène Wenger’s “prettiest wife”, Lord Ferg’s “better cow”, Rafa Benítez’s “facts”, Nigel Pearson’s “ostrich” and King Louis’s “$ex masochism”. And that time another Nigel, Adkins, when asked about being under pressure at Southampton, took to poetry in reciting the verses of The Man in the Glass by Dale Wimbrow.
BBC

EFL Week of Action: Fitness for mums & skateboarding refugees among clubs' community work

Football clubs have long been integral parts of the communities they represent. But their impact is not just limited to what happens on the pitch. Away from matchday, a wide range of initiatives are in place to help in the community - and clubs have been highlighting their work during the English Football League's Week of Action.

