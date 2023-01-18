‘THE TEARS YOU CRY, I’LL DRIVE THEM ALL AWAY’. When a football manager grasps for an odd metaphor, it’s often a sign things are going a bit milky. Once Pep Guardiola wailed “we are a happy flowers team, I don’t want this”, the gong bath started filling. Here was some press conference wibble to match José Mourinho’s “little horse”, Arsène Wenger’s “prettiest wife”, Lord Ferg’s “better cow”, Rafa Benítez’s “facts”, Nigel Pearson’s “ostrich” and King Louis’s “$ex masochism”. And that time another Nigel, Adkins, when asked about being under pressure at Southampton, took to poetry in reciting the verses of The Man in the Glass by Dale Wimbrow.

2 DAYS AGO