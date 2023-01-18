ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Klopp grateful for small step after Liverpool-Chelsea draw

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Despite reaching 1,000 games in management, Jurgen Klopp must feel like he is at the beginning of a new journey at Liverpool. An uninspiring 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday was in stark contrast to the glorious performances his teams have produced during his trophy-laden time at Anfield.
SB Nation

Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle - Player Ratings

Newcastle headed to Crystal Palace and AFC Richmond’s Selhurst Park hoping to build on their fine form but were largely frustrated by a resilient home side. Let’s assess how everyone performed. 5 - Eddie Howe: Guilty of playing it a bit too safe on the evening. Hindsight is...
CBS Sports

Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

The Premier League returns to action on Saturday. Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 9-6-3; Leicester City 5-12-2 Leicester City will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brighton & Hove Albion. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Brighton should still be riding high after a victory, while the Foxes will be looking to get back in the win column.
SB Nation

Everton at West Ham: Predicted Line-Up | 4-4-effin-2?

A defeat last week seemed like it would spell the end for Frank Lampard’s Everton career. But, for now at least, he’s been given a little time. But the jeopardy is higher than ever in this game and the loser will likely sack their manager. Heck, even a draw might see both managers ousted – similarly to the end of the 2017/18 season when both Everton and West Ham played out a draw to end the season that saw Sam Allardyce and David Moyes lose their jobs shortly after.
BBC

Klopp on 1,000th game, Nunez fitness and Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday. He said he feels "really blessed" to reach 1,000 games as a manager and added: "I did the job I loved for the clubs I loved." He confirmed Darwin Nunez is closer to...
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield in a clash between the ninth and tenth sides in the Premier League at the 2022-23 season’s half-way point. Jürgen Klopp’s Red side are a shade better on paper thanks to goal differential and holding a game in hand, but both are level on just 28 points from eighteen and nineteen games, respectively—and both of them are a full ten points off fourth best side in the table at present, Newcastle United.
Reuters

Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.

