Read full article on original website
Related
syvnews.com
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Four false bomb threats involving local schools and businesses have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified
Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
23-year-old man arrested minutes after breaking into Isla Vista home and holding victim down
Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man on felony charges minutes after he broke into a victim's residence and held her down, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post 23-year-old man arrested minutes after breaking into Isla Vista home and holding victim down appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Police Arrest 4 Men in Fatal Shooting Near Stearns Wharf
Police arrested four Santa Barbara men Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred near Stearns Wharf in December. The Santa Barbara Police Department and Harbor Patrol responded to the wharf area at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 and found a man with a single gunshot wound, police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said.
KTLA.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Ventura County crash
A three-car crash in Moorpark has left one person dead and another in critical condition. The Friday morning crash left Moorpark Road closed between Reed and Tierra Rejada roads, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which also involved a third person who...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
Noozhawk
Man Arrested in Isla Vista on Charges of Burglary, False Imprisonment, DUI
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies swiftly arrested an Isla Vista man early Friday after he allegedly broke into a home, held down a victim and then fled the area. About 7:30 a.m., authorities said, deputies responded to the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive after someone reported that there was intruder inside a residence.
Bucket Brigade volunteers dig out elderly couple left in mud after Santa Barbara storms
Bucket Brigade volunteers help an elderly couple dig out of the recent Santa Barbara storms. More projects are set this weekend. The post Bucket Brigade volunteers dig out elderly couple left in mud after Santa Barbara storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County emergency office 'grateful' area was added to disaster declaration
Santa Barbara County has been added to the federal major disaster declaration previously issued for the state, which will allow individuals to seek assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and other help. The amendment adding the county was approved Tuesday, a county spokeswoman said. San Luis Obispo County was...
Tesla security camera captures man vandalizing car in Ventura County
A Ventura County man was arrested on Tuesday after security footage recorded by the Tesla he was vandalizing was posted on social media. The suspect was identified as Douglas Kennett, 55, from Newbury Park by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 8 at a parking lot near 541 South Reino Road […]
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fundraiser Created for Victim in Fatal Stearns Wharf Shooting
An online fundraiser has been created to support the family of a Camarillo man who was killed on Stearns Wharf last month. Robert Dion Gutierrez, 52 of Camarillo, was on Stearns Wharf on the evening of December 9, 2022 when he sustained a single gunshot wound. According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, he was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sweeping Arrests Made in Connection to Stearns Wharf Homicide
On December 9, 2022, around 8:40 pm, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Pedestrian injured during multi-vehicle crash in Orcutt
A woman is hospitalized after she was struck by a car Wednesday night. Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the 3-vehicle crash happened at 7:46 p.m. on Highway 135 near Foster Rd.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,168. That’s $823 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,018. In the last...
thecougarpress.org
“Bomb cyclone” storm hits Ventura County; brings along heavy rain, floods and mudslides
California Governor issued a state of emergency, VUSD schools remained open. With a week of severe weather, VHS staff and students have had mixed reactions. While reports seemed ominous, VHS stayed open and many welcomed the rainfall. According to the National Weather Service, the storm known as the ‘bomb cyclone’...
kclu.org
Legendary rock star David Crosby dies; the longtime Santa Barbara County resident was 81
An iconic rock star who lived in Santa Barbara County has died. David Crosby passed away Thursday, as the result of a long illness. The singer-songwriter who was a part of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: Crosby, Stills and Nash, and the Byrds. His career spanned six...
Noozhawk
Community Comes Together to Open Temporary Homeless Shelter in Santa Barbara During Weekend Storm
In the midst of record-breaking rainstorms, the Good Samaritan shelter opened a temporary day warming center in an empty storefront from Friday to Tuesday in downtown Santa Barbara. Sylvia Bernard, director of Good Samaritan, started looking for an option for a day center when she saw the forecast of heavy...
syvnews.com
Santa Maria Elks Lodge honors top firefighters | Photos
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 held its 45th annual firefighter appreciation dinner Wednesday night.
Comments / 0