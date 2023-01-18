ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Related
kclu.org

Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Police Arrest 4 Men in Fatal Shooting Near Stearns Wharf

Police arrested four Santa Barbara men Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred near Stearns Wharf in December. The Santa Barbara Police Department and Harbor Patrol responded to the wharf area at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 and found a man with a single gunshot wound, police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Ventura County crash

A three-car crash in Moorpark has left one person dead and another in critical condition. The Friday morning crash left Moorpark Road closed between Reed and Tierra Rejada roads, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which also involved a third person who...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Man Arrested in Isla Vista on Charges of Burglary, False Imprisonment, DUI

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies swiftly arrested an Isla Vista man early Friday after he allegedly broke into a home, held down a victim and then fled the area. About 7:30 a.m., authorities said, deputies responded to the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive after someone reported that there was intruder inside a residence.
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fundraiser Created for Victim in Fatal Stearns Wharf Shooting

An online fundraiser has been created to support the family of a Camarillo man who was killed on Stearns Wharf last month. Robert Dion Gutierrez, 52 of Camarillo, was on Stearns Wharf on the evening of December 9, 2022 when he sustained a single gunshot wound. According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, he was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred.
CAMARILLO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sweeping Arrests Made in Connection to Stearns Wharf Homicide

On December 9, 2022, around 8:40 pm, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

