NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news
The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
Report: Brighton Reject Bid From Chelsea For Moises Caicedo
Brighton have rejected an approach from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo. They do not want to lose the player in January.
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Gordon, Ziyech, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Guedes, Bellingham
Chelsea have had a £55m bid for 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton. (Athletic - subscription required) Chelsea have made an inquiry about Tottenham's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 26, but have received no encouragement from Spurs regarding a deal that would send Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, in the opposite direction. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Report: Chelsea Could Move For Barcelona Midfielder Franck Kessie
Chelsea could move for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie who is likely to be available on loan in January.
SB Nation
Hugo Lloris defends his form, admits lack of “mental freshness” since World Cup
If there is a single biggest example of Tottenham Hotspur’s slide into mediocrity in the early part of 2023, it’s Hugo Lloris. Tottenham’s club captain, recently retired captain of France, World Cup winner, and World Cup runner-up, Lloris has been an incredible servant to the club for a decade. But this season his age has finally caught up to him — according to Opta his five mistakes that have led to goals is the most of any player in the Premier League this season. Once known as among the best shot stoppers in world football and despite an excellent World Cup, this season Hugo has looked shaky at the back, slow to react, and error-prone.
Report: Manchester City Have Completed The Signing Of Maximo Perrone
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City have signed Maximo Perrone from Argentinian side Velez Sarsfield.
BBC
Leeds United v Brentford: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction
Leeds United's record signing Georginio Rutter is short of match fitness and could make his debut as a substitute, according to head coach Jesse Marsch. Defenders Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Maximilian Wober have all recovered from minor knocks. Brentford defender Rico Henry is back in contention after overcoming a...
Frank Lampard vows to ‘dig in’ after Everton loss leaves him clinging to job
Frank Lampard vowed to “dig in” after a damaging defeat by West Ham in a crucial clash at the bottom of the table left Everton’s manager clinging to his job. In a potentially significant development Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, was at the London Stadium to watch Lampard’s side slip deeper into relegation trouble. Moshiri had not attended an Everton game since October 2021 and he could decide that it is time for a change of manager.
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
BBC
Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Erling Haaland scores hat-trick as City close gap on Arsenal
Erling Haaland scored his fourth Manchester City hat-trick and took his goal tally for the season to 31 in all competitions as relegation-threated Wolves were swept aside by Pep Guardiola's men. But after ending a three-game drought against Tottenham on Thursday, the Norwegian demolished Wolves in a 12-minute spell either...
Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.
