The Associated Press

Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi

Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
Yardbarker

Report Juventus looking to sign Manchester City midfielder

Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as he nears the end of his current deal. The German is into the final six months of his City contract and it seems he is unwilling to extend his stay with the Citizens and this has opened the door for him to move to another club.
The Independent

Erik ten Hag ‘convinced’ Manchester United are progressing in right direction

Erik ten Hag said he is “convinced” Manchester United are going in the right direction but warned they have to get everything right to win trophies and compete for the title.United had their worst ever Premier League season last year but have now won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions and only lost one in 20.They visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday on course to return to the Champions League but with Ten Hag believing the fierce competition in England and the resources plenty of clubs enjoy giving them little margin for error.“I think we are in...
sportingalert.com

Report: Harry Kane open to joining Manchester United

LONDON (Jan. 20) — Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a summer swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. According to the Daily Mail, Kane is open to joining Manchester United, with Red Devils bosses already exploring the possibility of a move. Kane enters the final 12 months of...
Yardbarker

Manchester United Youngster Secures Loan Move

Manchester United have a number of impressive talents currently coming through the youth system at the club. Attacking players are always looking to continue adding to their goals tallies whenever they can. Shola Shoretire is no different and it has been announced today that the young forward will go out...
Yardbarker

Three players ruled out: Manchester United predicted lineup to face Arsenal this afternoon

Manchester United have made the trip to North London to face Premier League leaders Arsenal in a highly-anticipated afternoon clash. The Red Devils have handed Arsenal their only loss of the 2022/2023 league campaign so far, back in September at Old Trafford, and it saw a controversial VAR decision, as well as summer signing Antony netting the opener on his debut.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Man United not in Kane transfer talks yet, key figure will be “crucial” to determine player’s plans

Antonio Conte could be key to Harry Kane’s transfer plans as Fabrizio Romano responds to the recent links with Manchester United and the Tottenham striker. Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in his column the Daily Briefing, Romano stated it was too early to know for sure what would happen with Kane, and that speculation and links with big clubs like Man Utd are normal for a top player while talks over a new contract are moving slowly.
Yardbarker

Boost for Juventus as Allegri expects Pogba and Vlahovic back next week

Juventus has been handed a boost on the fitness front as Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic could play at least one game each for the club before January ends. Pogba has not kicked a competitive ball for Juve since he re-joined the club, while Vlahovic has been out of action since before the World Cup.
AFP

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top-four hopes, Newcastle held by Palace

Liverpool and Chelsea did little for their chances of climbing into the Premier League's top four with an uninspiring 0-0 draw as Newcastle went third after another goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday. In a repeat of last season's League and FA Cup finals, which Liverpool won on penalties after 0-0 draws, neither side could break the deadlock at Anfield to remain 10 points off the top four.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Arsenal, Two Stars Missing

It's a huge game in London on Sunday as Manchester United travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal in what promises to be a great game. The two sides occupy the top three in the league. United were victorious in the previous meeting at Old Trafford as they won 3-1...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag targeting ‘really good performance’ as Man Utd chase Arsenal double

Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United can frustrate Arsenal again as his side look to do the double over the Premier League leaders.A mightily impressive first half of the campaign has the Gunners atop of the standings and fans beginning to dream of a first league crown since Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles triumphed in 2004.Arsenal head into the weekend five points clear of Manchester City and boast a game in hand on both the reigning champions and third-placed United, who will attempt to hack away at their eight-point gap on Sunday.Ten Hag’s improving side head to north London buoyed...

