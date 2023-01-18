Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo baffled after winning Man of the Match on Saudi debut despite losing nine-goal thriller to Messi’s PSG
CRISTIANO RONALDO had a baffled look on his face after being named the man of the match following his Saudi debut. The Portuguese star made his first appearance since moving to the Middle East in a Riyadh All-Stars XI against PSG. The 37-year-old showed he still had something to offer...
UK’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe formally launches Man Utd takeover attempt as he says ‘we have entered the process’
THE UK'S richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has entered the race to buy Manchester United. The Old Trafford club were put up for sale by the Glazers back in November, although they're still waiting to find a suitable buyer. But The Times have claimed that Ratcliffe has now confirmed that...
Fans all say same thing as Cristiano Ronaldo pulls off silky nutmeg in Messi clash before ordering team-mate to back off
FANS are all saying the same after Cristiano Ronaldo produced an impressive nutmeg before telling his team-mate to leave the ball for him. The football legend made his Middle East debut playing for Saudi Pro League's All-Star XI against PSG. His first appearance saw him come up against great rival...
Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi
Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error
Ramos missed the ball when attempting to clear it.
The former Barcelona player was spotted leaving Shakira’s party – and there’s a photo of the moment
Shakira She organized a party to celebrate the success of the song where she dropped hints to her ex-husband, Gerrard Pique. was her Show up on social networks for an instant with friends. However, there was another person present. according to the reasonEuropa Press cameras captured Patrick Kluivertthe former Barcelona...
Manchester United could be without prolific attacker for highly-anticipated Arsenal clash
Erik ten Hag has been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of Manchester United’s trip to the Emirates on Sunday. The Red Devils will be keen to bounce back from their midweek draw at Selhurst Park, in which they dropped a crucial two points in injury-time after Michael Olise’s exceptional free-kick.
Report Juventus looking to sign Manchester City midfielder
Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as he nears the end of his current deal. The German is into the final six months of his City contract and it seems he is unwilling to extend his stay with the Citizens and this has opened the door for him to move to another club.
Erik ten Hag ‘convinced’ Manchester United are progressing in right direction
Erik ten Hag said he is “convinced” Manchester United are going in the right direction but warned they have to get everything right to win trophies and compete for the title.United had their worst ever Premier League season last year but have now won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions and only lost one in 20.They visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday on course to return to the Champions League but with Ten Hag believing the fierce competition in England and the resources plenty of clubs enjoy giving them little margin for error.“I think we are in...
Report: Harry Kane open to joining Manchester United
LONDON (Jan. 20) — Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a summer swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. According to the Daily Mail, Kane is open to joining Manchester United, with Red Devils bosses already exploring the possibility of a move. Kane enters the final 12 months of...
Gio Reyna, amid USMNT drama, scores defiant goal in first game back from World Cup
For well over a month, Gio Reyna has been in the eye of an American soccer storm. He had to address his immature behavior at the 2022 World Cup, then stand by, powerless, as his helicopter parents turned a standard saga into a sad, ugly, acrimonious soap opera. There was...
Manchester United Youngster Secures Loan Move
Manchester United have a number of impressive talents currently coming through the youth system at the club. Attacking players are always looking to continue adding to their goals tallies whenever they can. Shola Shoretire is no different and it has been announced today that the young forward will go out...
Soccer-Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals
ROME, Jan 20 (Reuters) - An Italian soccer prosecutor has requested that Juventus be docked nine points in Serie A this season because of the way it accounted for player transfers.
Three players ruled out: Manchester United predicted lineup to face Arsenal this afternoon
Manchester United have made the trip to North London to face Premier League leaders Arsenal in a highly-anticipated afternoon clash. The Red Devils have handed Arsenal their only loss of the 2022/2023 league campaign so far, back in September at Old Trafford, and it saw a controversial VAR decision, as well as summer signing Antony netting the opener on his debut.
Exclusive: Man United not in Kane transfer talks yet, key figure will be “crucial” to determine player’s plans
Antonio Conte could be key to Harry Kane’s transfer plans as Fabrizio Romano responds to the recent links with Manchester United and the Tottenham striker. Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in his column the Daily Briefing, Romano stated it was too early to know for sure what would happen with Kane, and that speculation and links with big clubs like Man Utd are normal for a top player while talks over a new contract are moving slowly.
Boost for Juventus as Allegri expects Pogba and Vlahovic back next week
Juventus has been handed a boost on the fitness front as Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic could play at least one game each for the club before January ends. Pogba has not kicked a competitive ball for Juve since he re-joined the club, while Vlahovic has been out of action since before the World Cup.
Mikel Arteta reveals how Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson has helped inspire Arsenal’s Prem title charge ahead of clash
MIKEL ARTETA has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson helped fire Arsenal’s title charge. The Gunners boss says he was inspired by Fergie’s “brutal honesty” when the Scottish legend was Manchester United manager. Arsenal’s 8-2 humiliation at Old Trafford in 2011 even kick-started Arteta’s own Emirates career....
Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top-four hopes, Newcastle held by Palace
Liverpool and Chelsea did little for their chances of climbing into the Premier League's top four with an uninspiring 0-0 draw as Newcastle went third after another goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday. In a repeat of last season's League and FA Cup finals, which Liverpool won on penalties after 0-0 draws, neither side could break the deadlock at Anfield to remain 10 points off the top four.
Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Arsenal, Two Stars Missing
It's a huge game in London on Sunday as Manchester United travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal in what promises to be a great game. The two sides occupy the top three in the league. United were victorious in the previous meeting at Old Trafford as they won 3-1...
Erik ten Hag targeting ‘really good performance’ as Man Utd chase Arsenal double
Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United can frustrate Arsenal again as his side look to do the double over the Premier League leaders.A mightily impressive first half of the campaign has the Gunners atop of the standings and fans beginning to dream of a first league crown since Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles triumphed in 2004.Arsenal head into the weekend five points clear of Manchester City and boast a game in hand on both the reigning champions and third-placed United, who will attempt to hack away at their eight-point gap on Sunday.Ten Hag’s improving side head to north London buoyed...
