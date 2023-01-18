Erik ten Hag said he is “convinced” Manchester United are going in the right direction but warned they have to get everything right to win trophies and compete for the title.United had their worst ever Premier League season last year but have now won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions and only lost one in 20.They visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday on course to return to the Champions League but with Ten Hag believing the fierce competition in England and the resources plenty of clubs enjoy giving them little margin for error.“I think we are in...

19 HOURS AGO