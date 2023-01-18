An inside look at Sunday’s Bills-Bengals AFC divisional round matchup in Buffalo: Marquee matchup Bills secondary vs. Bengals receivers The Bills secondary is young and dealing with injuries. That will be a potential issue with Bengals QB Joe Burrow slinging it to WRs Ja’Marr Chase, who caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine TDs despite missing four games this season, and Tee Higgins (74-1,029, seven TDs). The Bills’ top CB, Tre’Davious White, has been eased back into action after missing a year because of a knee injury and has appeared in just seven games. CB Dane Jackson’s status is uncertain after he hurt...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO