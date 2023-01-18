ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

AL.com

Crawfish king cake: Daphne business creates a savory sensation

Does your king cake even have to be a cake to be the most coveted king cake of the season? Evidently not, to just from the success that Daphne-based Gourmet Goodies is having with its crawfish king cake. This unconventional “cake” is an eight-pound, $75 torus of crawfish dressing rolled...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile bakery heats up as carnival season kicks in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile bakers continue to make big strides in the small business world.  The workers at the Dropout Bakery and Company downtown are getting busier as the carnival season ramps up. Under a neon croissant, sits stacks of king cake orders ready to go. One of the big changes to this bakery is […]
MOBILE, AL
crete

where to eat tacos in Pensacola

Pensacola, Florida is a city known for its delicious seafood and southern hospitality. But when it comes to tacos, there's one restaurant that stands out above the rest: Taqueria El Asador.
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Bridge company asks Gulf Shores for use of temporary office site

Trailers would be on Cotton Creek Drive west of Geno Road. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – During its Jan. 23 regular council session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider approving a temporary use permit for the Scott Bridge to place temporary office buildings to coordinate construction of the state’s new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.
GULF SHORES, AL
Court TV

Ex-reality stars Julie Chrisley and Jerry Harris incarcerated at same federal prison

LEXINGTON (Court TV) — Ex-reality stars Julie Chrisley and Jerry Harris are serving their sentences at same federal prison, according to records. On Tuesday, Julie Chrisley reported to FMC Lexington to begin her seven year sentence following convictions for fraud and tax evasion. Her husband, Todd Chrisley, is serving his 12-year sentence at a minimum security federal prison camp in Pensacola.
LEXINGTON, KY
WALA-TV FOX10

Dr. Aalaap Desai discusses Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Aalaap Desai, a second-year resident with the Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic in Fairhope visited the FOX10 News Studios. He sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss the clinic, the services available and how to become a patient there. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
FAIRHOPE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Gulf Shores seeking right of way for Canal Road reroute

Pedestrian bridge over waterway will necessitate a reroute of Canal Road through neighborhood. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 24, the Gulf Shores Planning Commission will hear a request from the city’s planning department to subdivide land near the city’s school campus to plot a road right of way for the reroute of East Canal Road.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian struck, killed in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out more about a man who was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening. It happened on U.S. 98 in Destin shortly after 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the 27-year-old was walking across U.S. 98 near...
DESTIN, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired at area community center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Foley woman charged with forging checks belonging to family member

FOLEY, Ala. -- A Foley woman is being charged for allegedly forging checks belonging to a family member. Earlier this month, Foley Police started investigating fraudulent activity. It led Foley detectives and Baldwin County deputies to arrest Emily Adams. Foley Police say Adams admitted to forging three checks belonging to...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Poarch Band of Creek Indians police chief passes away

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has learned that Poarch Band of Creek Indians Police Chief Mike Reynolds passed away suddenly Wednesday morning. Family members tell us Reynolds died of a heart attack. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians send their condolences to Reynolds’ family. Law enforcement colleagues tell WKRG News 5 he […]
CHICKASAW, AL

