Combo of Previous COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination Gives Best Protection
Jan. 19, 2023 -- People who have been infected with COVID-19 and vaccinated against it are more likely to avoid serious illness than those who were only previously infected, a new study says. It’s called “hybrid immunity” and it offers better protection from COVID reinfection, according to a study published...
Baby Formula Manufacturer Faces Criminal Investigation
Jan. 22, 2023 – The company at the center of last year’s baby formula recall is under federal criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Abbott Laboratories, which makes 90% of U.S. baby formula, is being investigated by federal attorneys who specialize in the enforcement consumer protection laws, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Clear at Last! How My 9th Dermatologist Helped My Eczema
The first time I truly conceptualized what living with eczema was like was in the sixth grade. I had moved permanently to a state that I initially thought was just an extended summer abroad. I started as the only new student at a school whose district was the only one that kept sixth graders in elementary school and freshmen in middle school. While I was busy getting to know new teachers, making friends all over again, and adjusting to my newly installed braces, my mom started noticing changes to my skin.
Hospitals Continue to Defy Federal Requirement to Publish Prices
Jan. 20, 2023 – Most hospitals are not fully complying with a 2021 requirement to publish prices, a new analysis shows. The requirement was intended to increase transparency of health care costs and even make it possible to shop around for the best price of, for example, a mammogram. But just 1 in 5 hospitals are making the information available.
What Is DALY?
Disability-adjusted life years or DALYs are a universal measurement that researchers and policymakers use to calculate how diseases and medical conditions affect the length and quality of life for a given population. Basically, one DALY equals one year of full, healthy life that you may lose because you're sick and...
Medical Gaslighting: When the Doctor Dismisses Your Concerns
Jan. 20, 2023 – Preslee Marshall, a 25-year-old resident of Canada, began having severe electric shock-like sensations shooting throughout her body. It started happening once a week, then progressed to once a day, then multiple times a day, she says. Worried, Marshall, who co-manages a public relations agency, consulted a neurologist.
Ultraviolet Nail Polish Dryers Could Pose Health Risk
Jan. 19, 2023 -- Using ultraviolet light to dry gel fingernail polish could contribute to cancer risk, a study by the University of California San Diego has found. The use of ultraviolet light in tanning has known dangers. UCSD scientists decided to examine UV nail driers, which use a different spectrum of ultraviolet light.
