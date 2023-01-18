The first time I truly conceptualized what living with eczema was like was in the sixth grade. I had moved permanently to a state that I initially thought was just an extended summer abroad. I started as the only new student at a school whose district was the only one that kept sixth graders in elementary school and freshmen in middle school. While I was busy getting to know new teachers, making friends all over again, and adjusting to my newly installed braces, my mom started noticing changes to my skin.

