Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson replacing Kevon Looney in Warriors' Thursday lineup
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is replacing Kevon Looney in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Thompson is back in action after sitting out Monday on the second end of a back-to-back. In three games since Stephen Curry returned, Thompson has averaged 23.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 5.3 3-pointers while shooting 47.3% on field goals and 50.0% form beyond the arc.
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (ankle) ruled out for Celtics on Monday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Smart is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which he suffered Saturday when he left and did not return. Now, the team has listed him out for Monday's contest. With Malcolm Brogdon also out, there will be a lot of minutes available for Payton Pritchard.
Bucks look to continue dominance of Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks have lost three of their last five games, coinciding with the injury absence of franchise player Giannis
BREAKING: Key Player Ruled Out For Knicks-Raptors Game
OG Anunoby has been ruled out for Sunday's game.
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (foot) remains out Sunday for Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Shamet is dealing with a foot injury, which is why he's missed time recently. Now, for the second leg of the back-to-back set on Sunday, he has once again been ruled out of action.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney for injured Draymond Green (toe) on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Looney will join Golden State's first unit after Draymond Green was held out with a toe injury. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Looney to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Looney's Friday projection includes 8.4...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) out Saturday for Hawks
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, they are going to hold Bogdanovic out due to right knee injury management, as they don't want him to be overextended. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Chicago.
numberfire.com
Anthony Lamb (foot) available for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb is dealing with left foot soreness. He entered the day with a questionable tag, but despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) out for Monday
The Detroit Pistons have ruled out center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stewart has been ruled out of Monday's game, but is considered to be day-to-day with his shoulder injury and could be back after missing just a single game. His absence could get Jalen Duren back in the Pistons' starting five.
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Friday night
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Powell will play a second unit role after Paul George was named Friday's starter. In 27.7 expected minutes, our models project Powell to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 15.9 points,...
numberfire.com
76ers starting Tyrese Maxey for inactive James Harden (injury management) on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Sacramento Kings. Maxey will join Philadelphia's first unit after James Harden was given the night off for injury management purposes. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Maxey to score 27.8 FanDuel points. Maxey's Saturday projection includes 15.6...
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (knee) out for remainder of Saturday's contest
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Williams has been ruled out after Boston's center suffered a left knee hyperextension. Expect Grant Williams to see more playing time while Williams is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 1071.5 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden will watch from the sidelines after Philadelphia's superstar was held out for injury management reasons. Expect Tyrese Maxey to play more minutes against a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Maxey's...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney coming off the bench on Thursday
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Looney will move to the bench on Thursday with Klay Thompson returning to the first five. Our models expect Looney to play 23.8 minutes against the Celtics. Looney's Thursday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Gobert's status is currently in the air after Minnesota's center was sidelined two games with a groin injury. Expect Naz Reid to play more minutes if Gobert is out. Gobert's projection includes 13.9 points, 12.6...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Oshae Brissett playing second unit role on Saturday night
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brisseett is not starting in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brissett will come off the bench after T.J. McConnell was inserted into Saturday's starting lineup. In 23.4 expected minutes, our models project Brissett to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Brissett's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.1...
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall (toe) out again Sunday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Marshall is dealing with right great toe soreness. After entering the day with a doubtful tag, he has been ruled out as expected. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Denver.
numberfire.com
Knicks starting Jericho Sims at center for injured Mitchell Robinson (thumb) on Friday
New York Knicks forward Jericho Sims is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Sims will make his third start this season after Mitchell Robinson was held out with a thumb injury. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 23rd (54.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers this season, Sims' FanDuel salary stands at $3,600.
numberfire.com
JaMychal Green (leg) probable for Warriors on Friday
Golden State Warriors power forward JaMychal Green (leg) is probable for Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing 14 games with a leg infection, Green is expected to return on Friday. In 12.0 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 10.1 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 4.1 points,...
Comments / 0