What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?South Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from 1/16 to 1/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Woman shot to death in Joliet, toddler found unharmed in carEdy ZooJoliet, IL
2023 MLK Brunch & Celebration on 1/14Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Man arrested for allegedly stalking female middle school students in Elgin
A man suspected of stalking females students in Elgin has been located and arrested. After investigating the incident, Alan S. Rendon was arrested and charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of Stalking.
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man charged in chase and crash involving police squad car in St. Charles
An Elgin man has been arrested in connection to a police chase and crash early Friday morning in St. Charles. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Quenelle M. Franklin is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, along with some other charges. Police say Franklin was arrested later Friday...
2 teens shot after verbal altercation with gunman on South Side, Chicago police say
One teen was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the back, police said.
Sheriff's officer crashes after pursuit, suspect flees
The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says one of its lieutenants tried to pull over a person driving a Ford Escape on Randall Road in St. Charles, for a traffic violation.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene
An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
Offender charged after being shot trying to rob CCL holder on CTA Green Line
CHICAGO — A man shot during an attempted robbery on the CTA Green Line Friday has been charged, according to the Chicago Police Department. Darius Moss, 33, was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of armed habitual criminal after trying to rob a 25-year-old man with […]
fox32chicago.com
Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police
CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash
The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's squad car damaged in crash following chase
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a chase that led to a crash involving a squad car in St. Charles Friday morning. No injuries were reported and police say they have a lead on a suspect who fled the area on foot. The crash happened at around 6:30. The...
Victim in Oak Lawn attempted carjacking shoots at suspects, police say
Police said the victim fought back, firing around eight shots at the suspects.
fox32chicago.com
3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle
CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
cwbchicago.com
Carrying a gun during Lakeview looting spree earns man a 69-month federal prison sentence
A Chicago man has been sentenced to almost six years in federal prison for illegally carrying a handgun during a looting spree in Lakeview during a night of widespread civil unrest on May 31, 2020. Ricky Green, 28, was convicted by a jury last year and received a 69-month prison...
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.
On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
Charges pending against mom after 3 kids are found alone in Chicago apartment
Three unattended minors, ages 2, 4 and 11, were found alone inside the home. They were transported to Community First Hospital for observation. Nate Rodgers reports.
wglt.org
29-year-old from Normal killed in pickup-SUV crash in northern McLean County
A 29-year-old Normal man is dead after his pickup truck collided with an SUV in northern McLean County, authorities said. Conner M. McHale was killed in the crash that happened Friday along U.S. 24 between Gridley and Chenoa, about 20 miles northeast of Bloomington-Normal, said McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. McHale was the only person in the pickup.
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Police Investigate Suspicious Incident
Above / Crime Stopping messages created by local youth through the years are reminders that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. (PN File Photo 2013) On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at approximately 5PM, Naperville Police responded to a report of a suspicious incident that occurred earlier that afternoon. Two...
4 children transported to hospital after crash involving 2 school buses on I-55
BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Four children are injured after a crash involving two school buses on Interstate 55. According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Friday on southbound I-55 near County Line Road. ISP says four children was transported to Hinsdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. The […]
