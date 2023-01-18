ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal City, IL

Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene

An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
AURORA, IL
Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police

CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
CHICAGO, IL
Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
GLENVIEW, IL
Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash

The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
AURORA, IL
3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle

CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.

On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
CHICAGO, IL
Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
29-year-old from Normal killed in pickup-SUV crash in northern McLean County

A 29-year-old Normal man is dead after his pickup truck collided with an SUV in northern McLean County, authorities said. Conner M. McHale was killed in the crash that happened Friday along U.S. 24 between Gridley and Chenoa, about 20 miles northeast of Bloomington-Normal, said McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. McHale was the only person in the pickup.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Naperville Police Investigate Suspicious Incident

Above / Crime Stopping messages created by local youth through the years are reminders that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. (PN File Photo 2013) On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at approximately 5PM, Naperville Police responded to a report of a suspicious incident that occurred earlier that afternoon. Two...
NAPERVILLE, IL

