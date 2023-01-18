Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Top Speed
Here's What Makes The Nissan Z The Best Sports Car Of 2023
The seventh generation Nissan Z was revealed in production form in 2021 as a 2023 model to replace a car that has hardly been criticized. Believed for the longest time to go by the name Nissan 400Z, the new sports car ended up with a more traditional “Z” nomenclature, and although it shares its basic architecture with the 370Z, it is a considerable step forward. The new 2023 Nissan Z wants to be nothing more than it is: an affordable tiny sports car, with a powerful engine, and lots of cool features that make it the perfect modern sports car.
Top Speed
A New Hydrogen-Powered V8 Sports Car From Lexus Could Rattle The EV Segment
Last year, we learned of Toyota and Lexus’ latest development in terms of sustainability. Together with Yamaha, the Japanese carmaker is working on a version of the 5.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, 2UR-GSE, V-8 engine. While most car companies are still focusing on EVs, Toyota and by extension Lexus, are working on keeping the internal-combustion engine alive by taking the necessary steps to replace fossil fuels with much more eco-friendly hydrogen. More importantly for enthusiasts, the 5.0 V-8 is Lexus’ most exciting engine yet, and in an era of downsized, turbocharged engines, this could give Lexus a much-needed edge in the performance car segment.
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About The Hydrogen Powered Toyota Mirai
The automotive industry has definitely gone through some changes over the years. From technology and computers arriving on the scene in the 1990s and 2000s to electric vehicles marching forward with the 'green energy' movement, vehicle manufacturers are starting to embrace what may be the most radical change yet: Hydrogen power. Leading the charge in this new and exciting frontier is Toyota with its H2-powered Mirai. While having been in production for over half a decade already, this hydrogen-fueled car has enjoyed modest sales numbers despite the limited network of refueling stations. But demand is building, so let's take a closer look at the Toyota Mirai and why this unique vehicle is making headway around the world.
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
DARPA’s New X-Plane Aims To Maneuver With Nothing But Bursts Of Air
DARPABeing able to eliminate traditional moving control surfaces could fundamentally change how planes, especially stealthy ones, are designed.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last
The Tesla Model S is one of the more popular Teslas on the market, and it has been on the road long enough so we can tell you. We have all the details.
Top Speed
The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023
The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Meet The New And Snazziest Harley-Davidson Nightster Yet
The Nightster is the youngest Harley-Davidson cruiser at the moment, as it’s been on sale for just nine months. But this hasn’t stopped the MoCo from amping things up. For 2023, the Nightster now comes in a new Special variant ripe with a number of updates that make it the snazziest Nightster to date. For reference, the Nightster moniker first came out 16 years ago in 2007, before being discontinued in 2012, and then resurrected in 2022 with the current Nightster.
