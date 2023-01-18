The automotive industry has definitely gone through some changes over the years. From technology and computers arriving on the scene in the 1990s and 2000s to electric vehicles marching forward with the 'green energy' movement, vehicle manufacturers are starting to embrace what may be the most radical change yet: Hydrogen power. Leading the charge in this new and exciting frontier is Toyota with its H2-powered Mirai. While having been in production for over half a decade already, this hydrogen-fueled car has enjoyed modest sales numbers despite the limited network of refueling stations. But demand is building, so let's take a closer look at the Toyota Mirai and why this unique vehicle is making headway around the world.

