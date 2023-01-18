Read full article on original website
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops
Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
The Mazda CX-90 Will Get a New Turbocharged Inline-Six With Mild-Hybrid Assist
Much of the automotive world is shifting to developing EVs and new alternative fuels. Meanwhile, Mazda is busy developing rotary range extenders and new internal combustion engines to power its vehicles. The upcoming CX-90 three-row SUV will get a new turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six making 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of...
2023 Subaru Forester Has 1 Giant Advantage Over Toyota RAV4
The more spacious interior of the 2023 Subaru Forester compact crossover SUV gives it a big advantage over the 2023 Toyota RAV4. The post 2023 Subaru Forester Has 1 Giant Advantage Over Toyota RAV4 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
Top Speed
The Fat Bob Might Be Good, But This Harley-Davidson Famous Bob Is Next Level
When you hear the word "Swiss," it makes you think of Swiss knives and Swiss watches, but almost never Swiss motorcycles. This is because there are barely any Swiss motorcycle brands, and those who call the country home aren't popular enough to make the Swiss flag proud. However, look hard enough, and you can find some talented bikemakers in Switzerland, a prime example being Maienfeld-based Bundnerbike. The shop, though not a manufacturer, specializes in sizzling custom cruisers, just like this Harley-Davidson "Famous Bob."
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
All-New 2023 Honda CR-V Wins Coveted Car and Driver 10Best Award
TORRANCE, Calif. — The editors of Car and Driver have awarded the Honda CR-V a coveted 10Best Award, honoring the all-new 2023 CR-V for its rugged styling, increased interior space and available sporty hybrid-electric performance. This is the fourth time CR-V has won a 10Best Award. 'The CR-V is...
Top Speed
Three Used Budget Mid-Sized Pick-Up Truck Alternatives To A Toyota Tacoma
If you are hunting around for a decent used pick-up, chances are pretty good that your reason for doing so is to use it as a work truck. In the slight chance it is not, then you probably chose this mode of transportation because it made financial sense for you to do so. Great, now you get to drive around as some farm hand from out west and all you needed it for was to get you from point A to point B.
Top Speed
2023 Suzuki SV650: Performance, Price, And Photos
Suzuki's SV650 and SV650 ABS near the quarter-century mark with crisp handling, confidence-inspiring brakes, and sporty performance to remain pillars of the SV range. Power comes from a 90-degree V-twin, or an L-twin if you prefer. It makes for a compact package with plenty of room betwixt the jugs to house the intake circuit without having to find room for it elsewhere. Bore and stroke measure at 81 mm and 62.6 mm, respectively, for a 646 cc displacement and medium-hot 11.2-to-1 compression ratio.
Ram’s Electric Pickup Concept Featured a Charging Robot
This year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas featured a number of automakers showing off bold concept vehicles that hearkened to an increasingly electric automotive future. Among those was Ram, who revealed an electric pickup concept to CES attendees. While the electric truck was the centerpiece of Ram’s announcement, it wasn’t the only new piece of hardware Ram revealed, however. In other words: it’s time to talk about robots.
2022 Honda HR-V vs Toyota C-HR: Which Affordable SUV Is Better?
Here's a comparison between the 2022 Honda HR-V and the 2022 Toyota C-HR to determine which subcompact SUV model is the better fit for your driving lifestyle. The post 2022 Honda HR-V vs Toyota C-HR: Which Affordable SUV Is Better? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Watch As James May Builds And Races A Motorcycle Made Entirely From Erector Set Pieces
James May, one of the legendary former hosts of the show "Top Gear," is certainly no stranger to the quirky and unique vehicles. But his latest endeavor may just take the cake as the weirdest and most whacky vehicle May has ever driven. May was challenged to build a road going motorcycle out of an erector set, referred to by the British as Meccano, and take that motorcycle around the famed TT course on the Isle of Man. May is quite familiar with Meccano having built a bridge out of the children's toy to cross a canal in the city of Liverpool. But what he takes on in the latest video from the YouTube channel Naked Science is no small feet. The objective is simple, take the homemade motorcycle and complete one lap of the famed course with its 200 corners, city streets, and mountain bends, a mere 37.75 miles. What could go wrong? As you'll see, almost everything.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review: A Fuel-Efficient and Aesthetically-Pleasing Sedan
The 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid offer a fuel-efficient powertrain and a new aesthetically pleasing trim level. Check out its specs, features, and our driving impressions in this comprehensive review. The post 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review: A Fuel-Efficient and Aesthetically-Pleasing Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar
Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top 3 Features of the 2022 Subaru Forester According to KBB
The 2022 Subaru Forester is a popular SUV. What does Kelley Blue Book like about it? The post Top 3 Features of the 2022 Subaru Forester According to KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Triumph Scrambler 1200 Has Been Transformed Into A Serious Off-Roader
Since 2012 when the company first opened the door of their garage in Lyon, France's Baak Motocyclettes has built an impressive resume of customized motorcycles. Their latest product is the 1200 Adventures, which radically changes a Triumph Scrambler to make it adventure ready. According to Baak Motocyclettes, “this bike is nowhere near the potential of the modern Adventure bikes as the core philosophy of this segment is miles away from what the Scrambler was made for. The idea here was not to make it a true Adventure bike but at least to tick some of the basic boxes that define that segment. With this in mind, the R&D team worked to solve some of the flaws of the Scrambler: lack of wind protection, average range, lack of high-end luggage”. In this case the function of the motorcycle stays in the center of the design process and dictates the form, and not the other way around. And this is a custom motorcycle built to be used and not stored in a garage.
The Best Hyundai SUVs for 2023: Midsize, Compact, and Crossover
The best Hyundai SUVs for 2023 include the 2023 Hyundai Palisade, the 2023 Hyundai Tucson, and the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. The post The Best Hyundai SUVs for 2023: Midsize, Compact, and Crossover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
How The Alfa Romeo Tonale’s Price Is A Relative Bargain
Alfa Romeo has a long history of producing some of the most knuckle-bitingly gorgeous sports cars that deliver pristine driving dynamics and relatively upscale appointments. A critical aspect that has been missing (along with reliability, in many cases) is a relatively affordable price point. However, the Tonale subcompact crossover could change that. Alfa Romeo has released pricing for its new entrant to the U.S. market and has opened pre-orders for the 2024 model. While it’s not exactly cheap, for the performance it provides, it could be considered a bargain.
Is a 2023 Infiniti QX60 Really Worth $15,000 More Than a Nissan Pathfinder?
Find out if the 2023 Infiniti QX60 is actually worth paying over $15,000 more than the non-luxury equivalent Nissan Pathfinder. The post Is a 2023 Infiniti QX60 Really Worth $15,000 More Than a Nissan Pathfinder? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
