Since 2012 when the company first opened the door of their garage in Lyon, France's Baak Motocyclettes has built an impressive resume of customized motorcycles. Their latest product is the 1200 Adventures, which radically changes a Triumph Scrambler to make it adventure ready. According to Baak Motocyclettes, “this bike is nowhere near the potential of the modern Adventure bikes as the core philosophy of this segment is miles away from what the Scrambler was made for. The idea here was not to make it a true Adventure bike but at least to tick some of the basic boxes that define that segment. With this in mind, the R&D team worked to solve some of the flaws of the Scrambler: lack of wind protection, average range, lack of high-end luggage”. In this case the function of the motorcycle stays in the center of the design process and dictates the form, and not the other way around. And this is a custom motorcycle built to be used and not stored in a garage.

