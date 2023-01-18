Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli envoy to Canada to step down in protest against Netanyahu government
Israeli Ambassador to Canada Ronen Hoffman announced on Sunday he will step down from his post later this year due to ideological differences with the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government. Hoffman served as a member of Knesset for opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid Party between 2013 and 2015. “I am...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu fires Deri in accordance with Supreme Court ruling
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday the dismissal of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri from his ministerial positions. Announcement follows last week’s Supreme Court ruling that Deri’s appointment was “unreasonable in the extreme” due to a prior tax fraud conviction. In his letter of dismissal,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli activists attempt to rebuild Or Chaim outpost after demolition
Israelis attempted on Sunday to rebuild an outpost that was destroyed last week, amid tensions within Prime Minister Benjamin’s coalition over the issue. Security forces stopped the activists from erecting structures at the site in Samaria and arrested several people. A statement released on behalf of the families building...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: US has ‘genuine’ desire to reach understandings on Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the United States “genuinely” seeks to reach an understanding with Israel with regard to the threat posed by Iran. In his opening remarks to the Security Cabinet, Netanyahu said that last week’s visit to Israel by U.S. National Security...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘We’re listening,’ Israel’s new Diaspora minister says in first public comments in the US
AUSTIN, Texas (JTA) — The new Israeli government is listening to the concerns of more liberal Jews, Israel’s new minister of Diaspora affairs said on Thursday. But Amichai Chikli said that while some proposed changes that worry Americans — including an overhaul to the country’s Law of Return — would happen slowly, any criticism is largely misplaced.
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
Cleveland Jewish News
A ‘democratic revolution’ against a court with unlimited power?
In this week’s “Top Story,” JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin takes a deep dive into the controversy over the new Israeli government’s efforts to reform its judiciary. The proposed legislation has been blasted as an attack on democracy by Israel’s opposition parties and left-wing American pundits. But few of those commenting on the issue seem to understand the problem created by an out-of-control Israeli Supreme Court, or why cutting back on its almost unlimited power is necessary.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tens of thousands attend third mass rally in Tel Aviv
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening to protest against the government’s planned judicial reform. It was the third mass rally in as many weeks, and the largest. The main demonstration took place at the intersection of the Azrieli towers. Police cordoned off the main roads to permit the demonstration to take place.
Cleveland Jewish News
Terrorists Karim and Maher Younis rearrested, questioned over alleged incitement
Arab Israeli terrorists Karim and Maher Younis, who were both released from jail this month, were rearrested on Saturday and questioned over online content they posted that reportedly includes incitement to violence. The cousins murdered Israel Defense Forces Cpl. Avraham Bromberg in the Golan Heights in 1980. Both were sentenced...
Cleveland Jewish News
Who loves Israel more?
The fact that there are only two Jewish Republicans in the 118th Congress – Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee and freshman Rep. Max Miller of Rocky River – speaks volumes about the party’s appeal to Jewish voters. And about the love they profess for the Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
What American Jews fight about when they fight about Israel
(JTA) — Eric Alterman, born in 1960, says the view of Israel he absorbed growing up in a Jewish family in suburban Scarsdale, New York, was decidedly one-sided. “I went on this nerdy presidential classroom thing when I was in high school,” he recalls, “and some Christian kid from the South raised his hand and said to the rabbi, ‘I don’t get it, if the Jews could have a state, why can’t the Palestinians?’ And I was like, ‘How dare you?’”
Cleveland Jewish News
Meet the real Jewish Republican of color being floated to replace George Santos, the fake one
(JTA) — Last Friday, as George Santos completed his second week in Congress, Mazi Melesa Pilip was contemplating the relief Shabbat would bring — and also the sting of the betrayal she felt by her fellow Long Island lawmaker. Among the welter of falsehoods that Santos scattered throughout...
Cleveland Jewish News
Two Palestinians arrested in central Israel on suspicion of plotting attack
Two Palestinians were arrested on Sunday, in possession of knives, near the central Israeli city of Modi’in on suspicion of planning to carry out a terrorist attack. It comes as shots were fired towards the city of Kiryat Arba, located adjacent to Hebron in Judea. Emergency services personnel said...
Cleveland Jewish News
Omar remains Democrats’ problem, not McCarthy’s
After all the deals he made to get the votes of recalcitrant conservative Republicans, the new Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy has a lot of promises to keep. But one vow the California Republican will have no problem fulfilling is one he made a year ago to boot Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee when the GOP regained control of the House.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘US must reverse the damage the Iran nuclear deal has done’
Senior U.S. diplomats’ continuing overtures to Iran, seeking to seal an agreement for Tehran’s re-entry to the 2015 nuclear deal, raise new questions about President Joe Biden’s policy in the Middle East. Israel and its Sunni state allies vehemently oppose the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nuremberg prosecutor Ben Ferencz receives Congressional Gold Medal
It takes more votes from Congress to award a Congressional Gold Medal than it does to impeach and convict a sitting president. But, in a time of rising antisemitism and Holocaust denial, the last surviving prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials received the prestigious honor on Thursday. A ceremony was held...
Comments / 0