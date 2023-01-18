Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Wonders If Bret Hart Has Brain Damage
For those unaware, the incident that ended Hart’s career came in the form of a botched superkick. Hart has been vocal about the incident and has even blamed Goldberg for ending his career. Hart has even mentioned that he isn’t happy that Goldberg has been making millions of dollars by wrestling in Saudi Arabia while he is unable to do the same.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens And Rumored Uncle Howdy Reportedly Backstage At WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble premium live event is only a skip and a hop away for WWE, which means more things are bound to be happening on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." And some of those happenings seem to involve stars crossing over from one show to a next, as well as mysterious men getting involved in matches named after early 2000s sci-fi films and sponsored by Mountain Dew.
bodyslam.net
Bret Hart Is Opening A Bar
Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Bret “Hitman” Hart is jumping into the bar business. The 7-time World Champion took to Twitter earlier today to announce the launch of “Hitman’s Bar” in Calgary next month. This isn’t the first...
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley And Bobby Lashley In India
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley have posted on their social media’s that they’re in India. Now, WWE’s official India account has posted that they’re both there. But, if you want to know what they’re doing, you have to stay tuned. What could the cryptic tweet mean?
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Has Roman Reigns’ WWE Title In His Sights
Sami Zayn is talking about the possibility of winning the WWE Title even though Roman Reigns currently holds that title and they are part of The Bloodline together. Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 2020, which is over 870 days. Reigns also won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 meaning he’s held that title for nearly nine months too.
wrestleview.com
AEW star and former WWE and IMPACT star welcome their first child
AEW star Shawn Spears and his wife Cassie Lee welcomed their first child earlier this week. The couple revealed the birth on Instagram, which you can check out below:. Lee is formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, and Spears is formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE. The couple were married in August 2019. They in August of last year they were expecting their first child together.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released From WWE
WWE has been going through some major changes in recent weeks as Vince McMahon has returned and several names have parted ways with the company. Now it seems that a Hall of Famer is done with WWE as D-Von Dudley confirmed his departure today. PWInsider reports that D-Von Dudley was...
bodyslam.net
Kofi Kingston Wants To Continue Working With The New Day After He Retires From In Ring Competition
Kofi Kingston is a veteran in WWE, wrestling for the company for a long time now. The record-setting WWE tag team champion recently spoke about his years left in the global juggernaut and life after wrestling. Kofi Kingston signed a new WWE contract in December 2019, extending his stay with...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
tjrwrestling.net
Goldberg Was “Dangerous In The Ring” Says Former WWE Star
When it comes to being a physical pro wrestler, Bill Goldberg is a guy that was known for working a very physical style. Some of Goldberg’s trademark moves in wrestling include the Spear that he used as a setup move followed by the Jackhammer slam that won Goldberg many matches and major championships.
PWMania
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card, New Names Added to the Royal Rumble Match
New entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble have been announced following Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. On Friday night’s SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega declared their intentions to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. The Women’s Royal Rumble now has 24 open spots. Baszler and Vega join Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez as confirmed participants in the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Praises Female WWE Star As 'The Total Package'
AEW's TBS Champion Jade Cargill has already established she is a force to be reckoned with. She is now the longest-reigning AEW Champion in history at over 373 days. She is also the only woman to hold the TBS title so far, having defended it 49 times without fail as of this writing. With that said, Cargill only debuted in the business back in 2021, so she definitely keeps an eye on the other women excelling in sports entertainment to give her pointers on how to conduct herself. One example, as Cargill told "Bootleg Kev," is "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Believes Tag Team Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Arn Anderson believes a legendary tag team should easily get the nod into the WWE Hall Of Fame. On the latest episode of "ARN" with co-host Paul Bromwell, "The Enforcer" was asked if one of his best friends in wrestling, the late Bobby Eaton should go into the WWE Hall Of Fame as a singles star or as a member of the infamous Midnight Express alongside Stan Lane.
PWMania
Photo: Former WWE Wrestler Attends Friday’s SmackDown
Zach Gowen had a memorable Friday night at WWE SmackDown. In a tweet, the former WWE wrestler mentioned that he got to enter the ring at the show. He took a photo with his children and thanked the company for allowing them to share in the experience. “Didn’t expect my...
bodyslam.net
One Element Of Pitch Black Match At Royal Rumble Revealed
Bray Wyatt will be squaring off against LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble event. According to Fightful Select, WWE will be adding “neon” elements to the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Fightful Select has learned that there are “neon” elements to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rob Van Dam Talks WWE’s ECW Brand, Vince McMahon, & His In-Ring Performance
During a recent appearance on “The Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed multiple topics, including WWE’s reformation of ECW, Vince McMahon’s character during that time period, his in-ring style, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. RVD...
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Rumored To Be Returning Drops Major Hint Of Royal Rumble Return
The WWE Royal Rumble match is a time for surprises and one former star that’s likely to return has dropped a hint about her comeback on social media. Chelsea Green has been expected to return to WWE after her run in Impact Wrestling came to an end a few months ago. In December, Green shut down her exclusive content page with Fightful Select reporting at the time that she was headed to WWE.
bodyslam.net
Sting Arrives In Japan Ahead Of The Great Muta’s Final Match
WWE Hall of Famer Sting has arrived in Japan for The Great Muta’s final match. Sting will be teaming with Darby Allin and The Great Muta to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji at the January 22nd Pro Wrestling NOAH show. On Friday, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced Stings’...
