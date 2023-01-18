ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
WTOP

Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
MARYLAND STATE
Brenna Temple

American gun laws to expect in 2023

Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
COLORADO STATE
WCAX

NH Senate votes to delay closure of troubled youth center

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state Senate gave preliminary approval Thursday to legislation that would keep New Hampshire’s troubled youth detention center open for nearly two more years. The debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago, but it has come...
MANCHESTER, NH
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: When President Grant touted public education in Des Moines in 1875

In the fall of 1875, the area in Des Moines — then a city of only about 17,000 residents — in and around Fourth Street, Court Avenue and Locust Street included its most prestigious public buildings, including the first Hotel Savery, Moore’s Opera House, the Allen Block and the Aborn House, just newly built. The Younker Brothers had started up their dry goods store the year before. The Iowa Capitol was not yet built. Today, all...
DES MOINES, IA

