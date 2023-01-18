Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in downtown Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday evening. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6 p.m. Friday, police were called to the scene of the crime at the intersection of NE Jefferson and Main Streets in downtown Peoria.
Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
Galesburg man facing slew of drug and weapons charges after shooting at a residence
Shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Street for reports of a 21-year-old Galesburg man firing a gun at a residence. Just before 8:00 pm, police were notified of the suspect vehicle from the incident being parked at a pump at Shell Express with an intoxicated male driver. Police arrived and with guns drawn, ordered the male driver out of the vehicle and he was secured into handcuffs. Officers could smell fresh raw cannabis emitting from the vehicle, and the man admitted to having “weed” in the car, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 grams of raw cannabis, a digital scale, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $670 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition that matched the original shooting report. The man was uncooperative with police saying he’s been at home all night. The man was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of the FOID Card Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver.
25newsnow.com
6 burglaries to same business, suspect shows up again early Friday
LEXINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County Sheriff’s Police are asking the public to help identify a masked man caught on camera breaking into a Lexington business early Friday, and they believe the same man participated in five other burglaries at the same place since mid-November. Police say True...
videtteonline.com
NPD responds to shots fired on Cherry Street; no injuries reported
At around 3 a.m. Saturday, the Normal Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at 104 E. Cherry St. Police continued to investigate the scene for the next hour. There were no reported injuries from the shots. Anyone with more information should contact the Normal Police Department at (309)...
25newsnow.com
Pekin Police searching for person, vehicle involved in air conditioner theft
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Police in Pekin are looking for help identifying a man and/or the owner of a vehicle involved in the theft of an air conditioner. Police say that around 7 a.m. January 13, an unknown man was involved in the felony theft of an air conditioner that occurred on the south side of Pekin.
25newsnow.com
One dead after fatal crash in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is dead after a fatal crash Saturday in McLean County. According to a release from County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened on Route 24 at McLean County 2480 East (Route 24 between Gridley and Chenoa, Illinois). The time of the incident is currently unknown.
25newsnow.com
County extortion uptick leads to sheriff’s office warning
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a local increase in online extortions. The sheriff’s office says most of the victims have been teenage boys being blackmailed and threatened with having personal explicit images or videos released on the internet. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Sheriff warns of blackmail scam targeting teen boys
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Friday that “many local citizens” have been extorted via a blackmail scheme and warned what to do if it happens to you. According to the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office has investigated several...
1470 WMBD
Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
Central Illinois Proud
Hanna City man in fatal triple car crash had drugs in system, on probation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Court documents indicate the Hanna City man charged in Sunday’s fatal triple car crash on War Memorial Drive had opiates and amphetamines in his system, as well as an extensive criminal history. Jeremy Perry, 43, was allegedly fleeing from police more than 21 miles...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
Central Illinois Proud
ATM stolen from bank in Benson
BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
1470 WMBD
Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
1470 WMBD
Authorities investigating theft of ATM from Woodford County bank
BENSON, Ill. – Authorities in Woodford County say someone stole an ATM from inside a local bank. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says they got a call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of an open door at the Flanagan State Bank location in Benson. Deputies discovered a door leading into...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police investigate bomb threat at Peoria hotel
4:14 pm UPDATE: Peoria Police say no one was injured in Thursday morning’s bomb threat to the Hotel Pere Marquette. In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Police say they were called around 7:45 AM to the hotel in reference to a fire alarm. Once they got there, they were...
Central Illinois Proud
Man charged for deadly Sunday crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man involved in a deadly vehicle crash after fleeing police has been identified and charged. 43-year-old Jeremy Perry has been charged with three felonies, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, and aggravated fleeing/eluding. An arrest warrant in the amount of $1,000,000 was issued.
Charges filed in Bridlecreek carport arson, Knox County State's Attorney says
GALESBURG, Ill. — A pair of suspects have been charged with 10 counts of arson related to an August 2022 fire that damaged a Galesburg carport and several vehicles, according to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin. Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu were arrested on Aug. 22 as part...
Comments / 0