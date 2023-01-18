Read full article on original website
Related
In Pictures: UK wakes to sunrises, snow and ice as temperatures plunge
The UK woke up to golden sunrises, snowfall and ice on Tuesday as the mercury plunged to its lowest level in 2023 so far.Overnight temperatures fell to as low as minus 9.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, as the cold snap continued, while parts of the South West, including Cornwall, awoke to heavy snow.Lows of minus 8.7C were recorded in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland; minus 8.4C in Katesbridge in County Down, Northern Ireland; and minus 7.7C in Sennybridge in Powys, Wales.Several severe weather warnings have been issued by forecasters, with the Met Office telling people in northern Scotland they...
Fresh snow and ice warnings as freezing temperatures could last several days
Freezing temperatures and further snow could cause power cuts and road closures in parts of the UK, with police in some areas urging drivers to only travel if “absolutely essential”.Yellow alerts for fresh snow and ice are in place across much of Britain, with an amber alert in force for northern Scotland. It comes after the country experienced its coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures as low as -9.8C in Topcliffe, north Yorkshire and Cornwall hit by heavy snowfall.The Met Office said 32cm of snow fell at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands on Tuesday morning;...
BBC
Weather: Snow and ice shuts schools for a second day
Dozens of schools in Northern Ireland are closed as snow and icy conditions hit Northern Ireland for a second day. Most of the affected schools are in the north west, including primary and secondary schools in Londonderry, Limavady and Strabane. Police said driving conditions remain hazardous across Northern Ireland due...
BBC
Isle of Man Mountain Road remains closed after heavy snow
The Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road remains closed due to snow and ice. The main route between Douglas and the north of the island has been closed since Monday due to heavy snowfall. The wintry conditions caused widespread disruption on Tuesday, when schools were closed and health appointments were...
Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow
Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday into Friday
Alert: Yellow Alert from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday for pockets of heavy rain, as well as some gusty winds, especially along the coast.Forecast: We're getting brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity this morning; a lull is expected this afternoon. More organized rain/showers fill in late this afternoon (mainly after 5/6PM) with pockets of heavy rain possible through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds are expected along the coast late tonight through early tomorrow morning, as well. The remainder of tomorrow will be dry with a leftover breeze in place. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be quiet, but colder. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 40. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.
Skiers and snowboarders brave bad road conditions for fresh snow
PLACER COUNTY - Caltrans has kept Interstate 80 open for travelers heading home from the ski slopes on Monday, despite all the snow that's dumped in the mountains.Many Skiers and snowboarders only drove home at the last possible hour, after a three-day weekend of action.Caltrans worked non-stop to clear Interstate 80 for the holiday travel. The result: a smooth night-time ride all the way back to Sacramento.Boreal Mountain Resort gave travelers just what they were looking for on one of the most popular ski weekends of the year—lots of fresh snow. Nearly a foot of it fell on Monday alone.Jackob...
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. Competition organisers said Darcey - who won the title last...
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
Met Office issues weekend weather warning as freezing fog to sweep UK
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for freezing fog to sweep parts of the UK. The forecaster issued the warning from 2am on Saturday until 11am the same day as the changing weather is due to bring travel disruption, slower journey times and possible cancellations and delays to flights. The warning comes as parts of the UK experienced snow and sub-zero temperatures as freezing temperatures returned to the nation. The warning has been issued across London, north west England, south west England, south east England, Yorkshire, Wales and the West Midlands. The Met Office said: “Freezing fog is...
More snow on the way could snarl Thursday morning commute
Here comes another round of snow. But this time, it won’t be the debilitating mess we saw a couple of weeks ago says WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas.
Met Office warns more snow and ice on the way
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north and east of Scotland.The ice warning was set from 6pm on Monday December 26 and will last until 10pm on Tuesday, with travel disruption possible.Wintry showers are forecast to lead to patchy ice on Monday night, followed by snow on Tuesday, mainly on higher routes.A cold, frosty and icy start in the north and east on Tuesday morningWind and rain in the west will move east as the morning progresses, falling as snow over parts of Scotland ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/1z8Ctewcd4— Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2022Wind and rain in...
Serbian TV: 2 missing as rains causes flooding in southwest
Emergency teams in Serbia are searching for two people who were swept away by a swollen river in a southwestern town, state RTS television reported on Thursday.Heavy rainfall this week across the Balkans has caused rivers to rise dangerously in Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro, flooding some areas and threatening flood defenses elsewhere.Floods were also reported in Kosovo and Albania, where high waters soaked agricultural land, blocked roads and caused temporary power outages.In northern Albania, the local power company had to open sluices and release water from bulging reservoirs, flooding nearby areas for a third time in as many months.The...
Yellow weather warning issued for dangerous ‘freezing fog’
Dense fog that could reduce visibility to below 100 metres set to blanket UK after sharp overnight frost
The Weather Channel
Arctic Polar Vortex Grips Italy; Snow, Icy Rain and Gale Force Winds Bring the Coldest Weather this Winter
Most of Italy is under the grip of an Arctic polar vortex, bringing with it the coldest weather so far this winter, with most of the Italian peninsula hit by snow, icy rain, hail, and gale-force winds. It is the first time the country has experienced severe weather this winter,...
BBC
When Ireland was battered on the Night of the Big Wind
It left towns and villages in Ireland looking like battlefields and killed dozens of people, and destroyed tens of thousands of homes. In comparison with the more recent Beast from the East, the Night of the Big Wind sounds like something that would cause minor inconvenience, judging by its name.
msn.com
Heavy rains cause flooding on rivers in northern Hungary
JOSVAFO, Hungary (Reuters) - Unusually heavy rains this month have caused flooding on several waterways in northern Hungary, with the water authority raising the alert as more rains, sleet and snow is expected for the weekend. In the village of Josvafo, near the border with Slovakia, the local stream flooded...
Weekend weather forecast: Storms in north QLD and Darwin, Sydney rain, possible cyclone
A possible cyclone could form off the coast of Queensland on Saturday, while showers are forecast for Sydney and Brisbane and Perth temperatures hit 36C.
Comments / 0